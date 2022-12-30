Saturday, December 31, 2022
Music | Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler is accused of sexually abusing a minor in the 1970s

December 30, 2022
in World Europe
A lawsuit was filed against Steven Tyler.

Rock band Frontman of Aerosmith Steven Tyler a lawsuit has been filed against him for sexual abuse of a child.

According to the now 65-year-old victim, Tyler abused her for years in the 1970s. According to the woman, Tyler had been granted custody of her when she was 16 years old. The woman claimed that the musician started a sexual relationship with her by abusing this position.

The case was initiated in Los Angeles, where, according to the soon-to-be-expired law, sexual crimes against minors do not expire for the time being.

