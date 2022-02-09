Thursday, February 10, 2022
Music Adele won the main vertical at the Brit Awards Gala

February 9, 2022
Ed Sheeran, for his part, won the Song of the Year Award and the Wolf Alice Band of the Year Award.

British singer Adele was awarded the most significant awards expected at the Brit Awards Gala in the music industry on Tuesday. The superstar won the Best Artist, Best Album of the Year and Best Single awards.

Adele released the album in November after a six-year hiatus 30and the best single came from the album’s single Easy On Me.

British music for the first time, the best artist was awarded in a gender-neutral way at the gala. Prizes will no longer be awarded separately to female and male artists. Gaala said he abandoned gender-based categories to celebrate artists solely on the basis of their musical merit.

Last year, the same sex Sam Smith was not nominated for his album Love Goesbecause she did not fit into the gendered award categories.

This year, the pop star was awarded the songwriter of the year Ed Sheeran and Wolf Alice as the band of the year. The international artist of the year was American Billie Eilish and the international band American Silk Sonic.

