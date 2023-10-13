Every tenth piece in Finnish symphony orchestras is already composed by a woman, but Paulo and a few other leading cello competitions completely forget women’s compositions.

Seventh the international Paulo cello competition in Helsinki has once again revived the equality debate in classical music.

The 81-year-old founder of the competition, artistic director and chairman of the jury Arto Noras accepted only works by male composers for the program selection.

Even in the completely free-choice part, the young contestants highlighted mostly men’s works, although there were also Sofija Gubaidulina and Amy Beach.

This is unfortunately not exceptional.

Among important cello competitions, for example, last year’s Pablo Casals competition did not have works composed by women in its repertoire either.

The same applies to the program of the Queen Elizabeth competition in Brussels, although there, too, Free Choice gave the opportunity to bring out women’s compositions.

“The same thing happened in the big competition in Harbin a few weeks ago in China, where I was also the chairman of the jury,” adds Noras.

However, the Nordic countries have often been at the forefront of equality. Why doesn’t Paulo’s cello competition set a better example of everything In Hufvudstadsbladet, In Helsingin Sanomat, at the festival and now also in Finnish symphony orchestras after calculated statistics?

Hufvudstadsbladet even now had time to ask about it in two on a wide scale in the article.

“We asked Kaija from Saariaho commissioned work for this competition two and a half years ago, but his calendar was already full,” says Noras.

Saariaho concentrated with his last strength on making a trumpet concerto Hush. He died in June, and the concerto was premiered during Helsinki’s festive weeks.

However, Saariaho has many cello works, for example a great concerto Notes on Light. Samoi for example Unsuk Chinin the cello concerto is an interesting piece of contemporary music. Why, for example, were they not in the concert selection?

“The Saariaho concert could very well have been, but this time there was a selection of Finnish concerts Joonas Kokkonen and Aulis Sallinen concerts.”

Hufvudstadsbladet creditably listed many other concertos composed by women, such as Gubaidula, Anna Clyne and Grażyna Bacewicz.

“I have to say that from Poland Witold Lutosławski and Krzysztof Penderecki are pedagogically more central software for students than Bacewicz.”

Nora reminds us that it easily takes a whole year to practice Paulo’s extensive repertoire. The software must be such that enough top pedagogues consider their best students to benefit from honing that particular program.

“All my life I have lived and taught without thinking about the gender of the composer, student or competitor and focusing only on quality.”

Noras believes that in the cello world there is no discrimination in college entrance exams. Even in orchestras, equality has progressed in terms of gender and also ethnicities. According to Noras, there are equally many women and men in the current top cellists.

“But in terms of compositions, the pedagogically central repertoire is renewed more slowly.”

Finland however, symphony orchestras have already reached the point where, in the last couple of years, around ten percent of the repertoire has been composed by women. It has succeeded in highlighting forgotten women and increasing the share of contemporary music.

Wouldn’t it be easy to reach even that ten percent in Paulo’s cello competition by insisting that the freely chosen recital has at least one piece composed by a woman and by adding music from the 21st century and compositions by women to the concert selection?

“Then at least no one would complain. But it’s easier to do it in seasonal concerts than in a competition organized once every five years in a pedagogical sense, where in certain batches the works must also be proportional to each other.”

And why were there only two women in the nine-person jury?

“Every competition strives to get the most authoritative jury possible. Every competition would be happy to have even one or two of our seven foreign jury members. And we had all seven of these legends, incl Maria Kliegel and taught countless Asian competition winners Hyoung Won Chang!”

The competition winner Luka Coetzee went through the full repertoire also as the winner of the Casals competition. He sees two sides to the matter.

“We have to be able to look at compositions as compositions. At the same time, it’s good to bring out music composed by women whenever possible.”

He himself is doing so in the concerts of his cello-piano duo.

“We are the first to get to know each other by Fanny Mendelssohn to music and now we practice Henriëtte Bosmansia.”

Coetzee has only good things to say about Paulo’s cello competition, as do the other finalists.

“This is the best organized competition I have participated in. And a dream that came true,” says the winner.

Luka Coetzee, the winner of the Paulo cello competition, praises the organization of the competition. Many other finalists also said that participating in Paulo was a dream that was born already in childhood while watching the streams of the competition.

