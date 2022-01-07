Music Abba’s return was a unique event rarely seen – the secret of the band’s success may lie in a song that is almost impossible to imitate

What the longer the history of modern pop music goes, the more often we come across music that is listened to for nostalgia reasons.

The biggest nostalgia event in 2021 was the return of Abba. It’s hard to find a benchmark for it, as no other band that has become as famous in the last 50 years has come back together with its original line-up of the 39-year break.

Abba’s return album, released in November Voyage went straight to number two on the U.S. album chart, the best achievement in Abba’s history in the country. Straight to number one Voyage went on the British and German album charts. A significant portion of the albums were sold as physical recordings, and in particular on vinyl records.

On the streaming front, where the modern hit battle takes place, the success of the Swedes was not as impressive.

The first singles Don’t Shut Me Down and I Still Have Faith in You released in early September. By the turn of the year, they had been listened to a total of 66 million times on Spotify. For example, published at the same time Draken Way Too Sexy had collected 251 million listings in the same period, and a three-week-old joint My Universe as many as 337 million listens.

The jacket came from the younger generations, but Abba’s return was not originally about becoming number one on the list, but mostly a symbolic affair.

The release of Abba’s new album was a big media incident. Pictured audience at a news conference in Berlin on September 2nd.

More cases are promised this year, when Abba performs a series of concerts in London featuring hologram characters made to look like Abba in the late 1970s instead of the band members.

Voyage remains Abba ‘s last album, but thanks to it, the band’ s old production has regained new visibility and new listeners.

Abban the music has survived for almost 50 years, in part as the band’s songwriters and producers Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeusin thanks to business solutions, but also because of their musical merits.

Abba’s sound is still unique. Attempts have been made to imitate it from time to time, but it is not easy.

The most recognizable part of it is in the song and especially in the soloists, Agnetha Fältskogin and Anni-Frid Lyngstadin shares.

Abba on stage in 1979.

Musician and Sibelius Academy’s music education subject and singing teacher Aija Puurtinen says that the essence of Abba ‘s sound is in the soloists of the soloists, that is, in the parts they sing together unanimously.

“It has been said that the combination of their voices is that of Abba’s third voice. If you try to learn that common clang singing alone, there is a challenge, ”says Puurtinen.

“For both singers, the use of sound is really uniform. Pedagogically, singers are taught just such a use of sound, but it is not so commercially valued and popular right now. ”

In Abba’s songs, the vocals are also clearly in line with the white musical tradition. There are hardly any blue notes familiar from blues, jazz and r & b, ie a small tertiary, a reduced quint and a small septum.

“The singing sound is strong and a bit like a folk song,” Puurtinen describes.

Abba performed at the Finlandia Hall in Helsinki in January 1975.

Abba originally consisted of two couples, Fältskog and Ulvaeus, and Lyngstad and Andersson. The men worked on the compositions at home at the piano after the working day, so the soloists knew the songs well before they started recording.

Modern recording technology makes it easy to edit and correct vocal parts in many ways, but Abba’s old hits were recorded on an analog recorder. If there was an error in the song or playing, it had to be recorded again.

Fältskog and Lyngstad learned and rehearsed their part in advance so that all the parts of a song with its numerous stems could be recorded in one working day.

“The s-sounds have not been removed digitally and inaccuracies have not been corrected, but everything has been trained so that the hit accuracy is really good,” says Puurtinen.

The sound created with handcrafted and old-fashioned studio technology is unique and difficult to fully imitate with current technology.

Although Abba’s singing style is not very popular in current pop music, so its influence has been heard over the years in the music of several Nordic artists. The Swedish First Aid Kit, ie Klara and Johanna Söderberg Abba is also involved in the country-inspired indier rock. The duo has also often performed Abba as a loan at gigs Chiquititan.

Aija Puurtinen from Finland remembers the Taikapeili duo, which enjoyed great popularity in the mid-1990s, where they sang Nina Tapio and already deceased Hanna-Riikka Siitonen.

“By the way, Nina Tapio is perhaps the most abusive singer quite naturally. Sound is inherently powerful, ”says Puurtinen.

Abban in addition to the four core members, the sound of old hits was influenced by many credit musicians and background characters, such as the sound engineer Michael B. Tretow, which was included on all the band ‘s records.

Regular players were the drummer Ola Brunkert, guitarists Janne Schaffer and bassist Rutger Gunnarsson, who had played with Björn Ulvaeus as early as the 1960s in the band Hootenanny Singers.

In addition to his Abba pest, Schaffer also made a career recording progressive rock and fusion jazz as a solo artist.

The band the most important figure for commercial success was the manager Stikkan Andersson. He was already a successful music publisher and subtitler when Abba started, having started collaborating with Björn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson as early as 1967. With Stikkan Andersson, Abba later managed to invest his income outside the music industry as well.

Abba invested in 1978 to build its own recording studio in Stockholm. Manager Stikkan Andersson is sitting at the mixing table.

Although Abba and Stikkan Andersson are now considered the founders of the success of the Swedish music industry, Abba was criticized in the political cultural climate in Sweden in the mid-1970s.

When the band won the Eurovision Song Contest in the spring of 1974, a Swedish TV news reporter was the first to interview Andersson and asked why the song was named Waterloo, although 40,000 people died in the Battle of Waterloo.

There was also enough opposition a year later, when Sweden hosted the Eurovision final. A protest event called Alternativfestivalen was organized for the visas, behind which was a leftist cultural movement called Progg, which at the same time resembled the Finnish leftist song movement.

In addition to numerous Swedish artists, the festival, which opposes the commercialization of culture, also performed Arja Saijonmaa.