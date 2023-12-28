Music | A woman who was at Taylor Swift's concert in Rio de Janeiro died of heatstroke

A criminal investigation has been launched into the death.

Pop star Taylor Swift's A spectator at a concert in Rio de Janeiro died of heatstroke, the news agency reports, among other things AP and Brazilian media.

A 23-year-old woman died in November after the concert in the hospital. He died of cardiac arrest, but doctors could not immediately confirm that the incident was heat-related.

In Rio, around the time of the concert, we suffered from really high temperatures. On the day of the concert, November 17, the temperature in Rio was about 40 degrees Celsius, according to AP.

According to the recently completed cause of death report, exposure to heat caused the woman's cardiac arrest. According to AP, the report says that the woman had no predisposing factors for cardiac arrest and that intoxicants did not play a role in her death.

Live the spectators who were there have criticized the event organizer for not giving out enough water to the audience. According to a friend of the dead woman, they were given water while they waited to enter the stadium.

The organizer, T4F, has assured that it acted completely responsibly at the event and that thousands of water bottles were given to the public.

The woman fainted at the beginning of the concert, and was taken to the hospital by ambulance. According to T4F, the woman received treatment quickly on the spot at the concert and the ambulance was equipped for intensive care.

The prosecutor of Rio de Janeiro has launched a criminal investigation into the case. According to the Rio police, representatives of the event organizer are asked to inform the authorities about the course of the event.