Music | A top documentarian shows how badly former Disney child star Selena Gomez is doing

A child shouldn’t have to work.

No, even if the job description included running and singing in the company of a big soft toy figure in a fairy-tale setting.

Lapstähti’s profession and the publicity it brings seem to create a bad environment for growth. Former Disney child actors serve as evidence and examples.

This time, the singer-actress talks about her difficulties Selena Gomez in the documentary film My Mind & Me, released on the Apple TV streaming service at the beginning of November.

On Instagram, Gomez says she hopes that by sharing her story, she can help others talk about their own difficulties.

Sweet Selena Gomez’s (b. 1992) career began at the age of 7, when she was able to participate in a preschool Barney and Friends to the television series. He was hired by Disney in 2004. Among other things, Gomez got a supporting role Hannah Montana from the series that did About Miley Cyrus for the sake of. As a teenager, Gomez rose to popularity Wizards of Waverly Place -series and he was seen in several teen movies.

In 2012, he started to break away from his kind roles and started acting Harmony Korinen written and directed, in a film filled with drugs and crime Spring Breakers.

Gomez has also released three solo albums, the most recent of which Rare released in 2020.

My Mind & Me -film follows the life of the now thirty-year-old Gomez for six years. It mainly focuses on the star’s physical and psychological malaise, which seems to be a largely defining factor in his life.

The film was directed by an American Alek Keshishian.

Keshishian is best known for the 1991 film Madonna: Truth or dare. The film documents the life of the pop queen Like a Prayer -on the tour of the hit album, before the kabbalah spiritualization. The name used in the film’s international distribution In Bed With Madonna reflects how close to Madonna the director manages to bring the viewer, right under the star’s skin if not even under it.

Madonna: Truth or Dare painted a portrait of the pop star’s life in the back rooms, with his dance group and his family consisting of his assistants and other close associates whom he named his “chosen family”.

Gomez also fell in love with that picture, she says Vanity Fair in an interview with the magazine that he had seen the film seven times.

Keshishian says of The Guardian in the interview, that he had not previously wanted to make other recordings of the musician’s life like the Madonna documentary, for fear of repeating himself. When Gomez first asked Keshishian in 2015 to shoot a movie about his upcoming tour, the director refused.

Directed by Alek Keshishian and Selena Gomez.

Later, however, Gomez charmed him with her “vulnerability and authenticity,” Keshishian says.

Keshishian even describes his way of working as intrusive. Condition My Mind & Me for directing the film was that the director would have access to everything in Gomez’s life.

Nowadays, even viewers can access backrooms and tour buses via social media. Therefore, Keshishian’s effort was to draw the narrative from something deeper, from Gomez’s personal world of experience, diary entries and past.

In the film, Gomez promises to tell “only her darkest secrets”.

Keshishian’s video material, partly filmed with an iPhone, alternates with Gomez’s diary entries and video clips shot in his childhood.

Documentary at the beginning, Gomez sits in the back room of a large arena and makes numerous self-critical accusations about her looks and performance skills, among other things. The year is 2016 and Gomez is rehearsing for the Revival World Tour. The tour was supposed to bring the star all the way to Finland, but the journey was interrupted.

In the same year, Gomez told having to take a break from gigging due to panic attacks caused by the autoimmune disease lupus, which is a rheumatic disease. In 2017, he underwent kidney transplant surgery, and in 2020, Gomez revealed that he suffers from bipolar disorder.

Selena Gomez on stage at the Revival world tour concert in Chicago in the summer of 2016.

Keshishian ended up not filming Gomez’s toughest moments. Friends and family talk about them looking startled.

Instead, the director decided to follow the paths of Gomez’s recovery.

Most of the documentary focuses on the time and events following Gomez’s diagnosis of bipolar disorder. Keshishian says of The Guardian in the interview, that the turning point for the documentary was Gomez’s diagnosis and her desire to talk about it publicly – despite the spokesperson’s objections.

According to the director, helpfulness is Gomez’s Achilles heel. With that excuse, the star can do almost anything.

After a period of treatment, Gomez returns to making music, but this time he also focuses on charity related to mental health work.

The contrast between the charity trip in Kenya and the press conferences filmed in London confuses even the viewer. It is hard to imagine that two such different worlds can even fit on the same planet.

In Kenya, young schoolchildren talk about the meaning of love, while at press conferences adult journalists ask Gomez about her favorite color.

Document creates a conflicting image of Gomez and that’s fine. There is room for complex female characters in popular culture.

Gomez is a diva but empathetic, tired but hard-working, sarcastic to her friends, sometimes even martyr-like but at the same time a motherly caregiver.

In recent years, somewhat or very tragic stories of former Disney child actors have been repeated, for example, a pop star About Britney Spears, About Demi Lovato and About Miley Cyrus in narrative documents.

For example Spears remained for a long time balancing between the role of a pure virgin and a desirable pop star. The virginity of the pop star from the so-called Bible belt of the United States was treated as obsessively as her red latex mouth Oops!…I Did It Again with the song’s music video. In a way, Spears freed herself from the shackles of her role only in 2007, after going through drug rehab, shaving her hair bald and breaking her clean image completely.

in the 2010s grown-up child stars have typically been required to undergo some sort of scandal-shrouded coming-of-age rite in order to continue their careers. What Spears drifted into as a result of the media frenzy in 2007 has even seemed like a conscious choice in the careers of many other stars in recent years.

The boy characters in the Disney series, which leans on traditional gender roles, are already independent and active. The child stars who play them seem to have a more natural transition to adulthood than the girls. It’s enough for the beard to start growing.

The girl’s position is more complicated. The pure image must be shattered.

“Britney” can be done, for example, by appearing naked, shaving her hair or using drugs in public. For example, the pop star Miley Cyrus, formerly known as the Hannah Montana character on the Disney channel, cut her hair and rode a horse Wrecking Ball -song’s music video naked on a swing resembling a construction site’s demolition ball.

Gomez lacks a coming-of-age scandal like this.

The biggest thing that raised headlines was for a long time related to the events in Gomez’s private life and the breakup with the pop star About Justin Bieber.

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber in the crossfire of the cameras at the American Music Award music gala in Los Angeles in November 2011.

In the new documentary, the relationship is mostly mentioned indirectly, when Gomez cries in the back room of the big arena in the beginning of the film about wanting to be enough just by herself and later states that breaking up with Bieber was the best thing that ever happened to her.

My Mind & Me -documentary inevitably sets itself up as a continuation of the line of previous documentaries about Disney stars, but manages to stand out with its subtlety, perhaps thanks to the director’s perceptiveness.

Gomez’s struggles feel familiar. Adversity is pretty much everyday: heartaches, health difficulties, mental health problems. However, in the public spotlight, they become huge.

Gomez doesn’t seem very happy with her life as a pop star, but still feels it’s her duty to be terribly grateful for her job and the opportunities she’s been given. He is an actor, but in the end he mostly played supporting roles. He is a singer, but there is a suspicious fragility in his voice. At her most confident, Gomez seems to be at a mental health gala when she talks and hugs a fan who tells her about her struggles.

Thursday In the published November 3 The Rolling Stone – magazine, he hinted that he would leave the public at least for the time being. “Sometimes it’s just good to disappear,” Gomez said.

At the end of the new documentary, Gomez still doesn’t quite know how to answer questions about her own health. Healing would certainly be easier in the shadows from the public spotlight.