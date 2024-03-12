Music | A surprise twist in the lawsuit related to the lyrics of the Hotel California album: The charges were dropped

According to the judge, Don Henley “manipulated” the prosecutors.

NEW YORK A state judge last week dismissed a lawsuit accusing three businessmen of illegally selling handwritten lyrics to Eagles songs, reports US Billboard magazine.

Last Wednesday, prosecutors decided to drop conspiracy charges after Eagles founding member Don Henley presented new evidence. They had been kept secret until then, invoking the principal's right to confidential communication with his lawyer.

According to the original indictment, the three businessmen “held and repeatedly tried to sell Hotel California -album's handwritten lyrics stolen from Don Henley”.

The defendants were collectors of rare books Glenn Horowitzselling memorabilia Edward Kosinski and former Rock and Roll Hall of Fame curator Craig Inciardi.

Prosecutors in light of the new evidence they received, it was unclear whether the song's lyrics had been stolen after all. According to the judge, Henley and his manager testified in court Irving Azoff and their lawyers had kept it in the dark and hidden information that cast doubt on the claim of stealing the lyrics.

New information has come to light about whether the writer, poet and musician hired to write an Eagles biography in the 1970s Ed Sanders got access to the lyrics with permission or not.

The judge expressed concern that prosecutors would have been manipulated into presenting information crucial to the trial, Billboard reports.

In February the trial that has started has been widely reported.

The trial concerned almost a hundred pages of lyrics in the draft stage For Hotel California, which is one of the most famous rock albums in the world. Over the years since 1976 Hotel California album has sold 26 million copies in the USA.