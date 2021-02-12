Music A sign language can’t even call an emergency center, and that’s why rapper Signmark now defends his native language: “What do I do if I have a car accident? I will die ”

The first sign language rapper Signmark returns with songs in which he raps about the gloomy history of sign language and sweating in the sauna. He is frustrated by the slow pace of improving the position of the minority language in Finland.

The song name Viva La Parola means a long live speech or word in Finnish, but for the author the theme of the work is not solemn.

Signmark ie Marko Vuoriheimo, 42, has created his career with encouragement, but he gets serious when he tells the history of his mother tongue. The world’s first sign language rapper releases new music after a break of a few years.

The first return single Helsinki has already appeared, the next single Viva La Parola will appear later in the spring.

The paragraph refers to a meeting of deaf teachers held in Milan in 1880, at which it was decided to ban sign language in teaching. The decision has been seen almost destroyed by sign language. The policy was also introduced in Finland.

The teacher hit Vuoriheimo’s deaf father with a map stick on his wrists when he saw this sign at break.

Mountain tribe intensifies his message with a sign of the curse: “Oh my god!”

In Finland, it is still not considered necessary to develop services for a small language minority.

According to the Association of the Deaf, Finnish Sign Language is the mother tongue of 3,000 deaf people and has about 5,500 native speakers. Only about a hundred deaf people use the endangered Finnish-Swedish sign language.

A sign language cannot be called to the emergency center.

“What do I do if I have a car accident?”

What?

“I’m dying,” Vuoriheimo slices his neck around the neck with a gesture.

Sign language services are also a profession and business for Vuoriheimo. He has two companies that promote interpretation services. Another has developed an application that could be used for sign language contacts, for example in government services and companies.

In recent years, attitudes towards sign languages ​​have improved in Vuoriheimo. For example, during the Korona period, sign language has increasingly appeared in official information. In Germany, interpreting services can only be used for about 40 hours a year, but in Finland as much as you need. Vuoriheimo used interpretation services for more than a thousand hours last year.

“Things are progressing, but it’s frustrating that the train is so slow.”

Rapper Signmark aka Marko Vuoriheimo spends most of his time on his two interpreting companies.­

Mountain tribe parents, brother and many relatives are deaf. Music was not an important part of the world of sign language from his parents, although the mother who loves to dance in Vuoriheimo enjoys immensely following the musicals.

The sign-language child caught up with the music through hearing grandparents. When Vuoriheimo felt the rhythm and read the words from his lips, he began to sign the words of the Christmas carols.

He started playing drums and bass, the rhythm of which he felt with his body.

This is how the world-famous percussionist works Evelyn Glennie. As a child, a deaf Briton plays barefoot to feel the rhythmic parts of his body.

The first sign language rap album, 2006 Signmarkia, was preceded by a long twist, when Vuoriheimo first sought to pursue and then make music.

Three albums have been released during the 15-year recording career. New Viva la Parola appears in the spring as ep, but expands to full length.

When the pandemic took 17 scheduled gigs from Signmark, he began making songs after a break of many years. The sign-language artist paid tribute to his hometown.

His return on the first single Helsinki he brings out the Esplanade, sweating in the sauna, the sea. The song is also the answer to a frequently asked question abroad about what life is like in Signmark’s home country. The song has already been listened to in more than 40 countries.

As a songwriting partner, the new material has a Swedish rapper Adam Tensta, which also makes audio versions of Signmark raps. Signmark first thinks about the themes and then the working couple searches for soundscapes together. Signmark translates texts into sign language.

The first suggestive rapper has gained followers. For example, many codas, that is, children heard by deaf parents, have begun to ripple in sign language to online videos.

Vuoriheimo recommends visiting an American artist Sean Forbes, which just rose to the top of the lists. You should also follow Warren “Wawa” Snipea, which just referred to the Super Bowl for the American National Anthem.

“Respect,” respect, Vuoriheimo refers to his friend.

“I am still the best,” says Vuoriheimo.

Now he’s laughing.

Mountain tribe believes in networking. Perseverance is needed because the hearing may initially startle the approach of the sign language person. He has managed to impress decision-makers.

He has toured as the State Department’s Special Representative to talk about linguistic minorities around the world. Signmark was the Foreign Minister Alexander Stubbin, when he performed in Washington Square Park, New York in 2010.

There have been gigs in about 50 different countries. There are a few appearances in Finland every year, a few abroad every month.

The mountain tribe dominates Finnish, Swedish, British, American, Chinese and international sign language.

He started rap with a Finn but quickly switched to American Sign Language. These are two very different languages, but for the international expression Vuoriheimo found the American most suitable.

He listens to a lot of new U.S. rap to get fresh influences.

For him, it is important that music videos can be used to learn sign language.

Vuoriheimo graduated from the University of Jyväskylä as a classroom teacher in 2004, but has not taught in primary school. At the University of Applied Sciences, he has trained interpreters as a sign language lecturer.

Of the three hearing children in Vuoriheimo, two parents know the sign, and the five-month-old baby is already learning. A mother who hears in a bilingual family also gestures. The children have learned already at the age of six months, the first sign-language words.

“My kids are used to the music playing at home loud in the background. My spouse sometimes asks if I could be quieter, to hear the speech, but I answer that the children themselves put on the roll. ”

Signed Day is celebrated on Friday, February 12th.