Music A new video service was developed in Finland that wants to pay a lot of money to artists who have lost their livelihood – We tested how the gigs application Gigsaver works

Artists are allowed to keep half of the gig fee and all the tips. Paleface raised more than 600 euros in donations at its first gig.

Keikan the beginning is 15 minutes. A spooky counter starts on the screen, the music lifts the mood and the smoke effects hover.

The opening video walks through the sloppy Slaughterhouse area, bypasses people in the smoking area and hovers at the door.

I look Palefacen March B-Side Bar gig from Gigsaver service.

When properly pinched, the home couch feels like stepping in front of a stage waiting for an experienced rapper.

The slowly launching Finnish video service Gigsaver wants to succeed with two trump cards: easy usability and a fair income distribution model.

The goal is an international community venue for artists of all kinds.

In Finland there have been attempts in the past to set up music services and home stands.

Named an indie music service, Hitlantis started in 2009. The plan was to give small bands a start to the songs, better than the Spotify giant had to offer.

Wallu Valpio was included to be responsible for band contacts. He promised “A springboard to fame”.

The developer of Hitlantis went bankrupt in 2015.

In the same years, Sofanatics was transformed into a virtual spectator stand for bench athletes. Startup ended in 2012.

Test whether the new entrepreneur has the potential for long-term service.

Paleface performed to more than 200 remote viewers in Gigsaver on March 18th. Screenshot.­

Close up Paleface raps that “the revolution will not be televised”. He reads the words on paper and looks at the camera from time to time.

“The Revolution is a live broadcast,” he concludes his social analysis and begins to host the gig as a Youtube broadcast.

“I’m every one of you in the heart of smart devices out there,” he promises.

A feature has just been added to the service that can be reflected on Google Chromecast on your own TV. The connection works, but rewinding the recording does not.

I’m testing the beta version, so don’t worry about all the problems.

You can chat or put rock-spirited emojis, such as damn horns, flame or a pot of beer, in the chat.

Paleface reads viewers ’greetings from a tablet like a radio presenter. He urges to send wishes. His biggest hit is most welcome Helsinki – Shangri-La.

“It’s great that everyone has gotten on the threads.”

Sometimes the screen hangs to load.

All payment is convenient. The gig price is essential: only two euros. At the moment, the price of the gig can also be five or ten euros.

The user can also give tips to the artist with a few clicks. The given tip will be visible to all viewers in the edge chat.

The service promises artists to get the full amount of their tips, at least during the coronavirus. For Paleface, they cost more than 700 euros. He is reportedly able to pay something for his tour group for a long time.

Performers can decide the prices of the performances. They can also make free content and rely on tips.

The artist receives a 50 percent share of the ticket sales revenue. Paleface sold over 250 tickets.

Artists can create events themselves. Filming the gig is the responsibility of the performers. They will have access to the Gigsaver Livestreaming app for broadcasting. For better sound, you are advised to purchase accessories, but the new phone will work.

Thirty artists have been attracted. The best known are the trance magnitude Darude, jazz musician Tuomo and the instrumental band SlowHill. In the last call the founder of the service Dj Slow.

“We want to be Myspace 2.0. “, Vellu “Dj Slow” Maurola says on the phone.

The definition may not sound entirely promising, as MySpace, which gained a foothold in the music industry in the early 2000s, lost to other waste garbage users.

The rock band performed their record release gig in Gigsaver in March. Screenshot.­

Maurola refers to the community. Gigsaver wouldn’t just be a virtual Tavastia that empties between gigs. Artists could be social with their followers constantly.

“The communality of digital service has been found,” he says.

He justifies his glow with a Paleface gig where the audience was excited to comment and post thousands of mothers.

Maurola has been influential in the music industry for a long time. He has composed music and worked as an audio expert for Rovio, Em and Bauer Media.

Maurola founded a coder working at Gigsaver’s online advertising company Kiosked Edvard Karvisen with.

When all sports took a break in the spring, they came up with the idea that the technology developed could be applied to performers who have lost their livelihoods.

There are a lot of streaming services, but often millions of views would be needed for an artist to earn properly.

Gigsaver tries to attract those artists who don’t even dream of giant audiences: spoken Word, amateur theater, performance.

The goal is to have one hundred artist profiles by the summer. Registration is free.

Service the few gigs broadcast so far serve small, enthusiastic audiences.

The first trial broadcast was made by 22-Pistepirkot, albeit separately. At first a guitarist PK Keränen played guitar and then keyboardist Asko Keränen wondered about the new technology. The December broadcast was a sympathetic bickering, ie the core competencies of 22-Pistepirkko. Friends of the band from outside Finland had found the chat.

PK Keränen of the 22-point family made a test mission to Gigsaver in December 2020. Screenshot.­

The first paid performance was made by the rising rock band Bad Sauna. More than a hundred spectators bought a couple of euros ticket for the March record release gig.

Today, Thursday, the platform will be seen for the first time stand up when Ali Jahangiri occurs at a price of a couple of euros. The comedian promises that the performance will “make even the strictest masked Nazi smile”.

You can send him happy or funny comments in the chat.

In the future, you can also buy virtual gifts for your favorites. The gig experience would be complemented if you could throw an electronic plush on the remote stage.