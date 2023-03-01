Music | A new special festival is organized in the summer in Kuusamo’s korve on an abandoned golf course

Lasting four days, the Incongruous prom has more than a hundred performers and seven stages.

Finland There will be another new entry on the event map next summer, when Kuusamo will host the Incongruous prom for the first time on the 2nd to the 5th. August. Responsible for the production of the event Mikko Levónwhich has previously been organizing, for example, Ilmiö and H2Ö festivals in Turku.

According to the current plans, well over 100 performers and seven stages are coming to the four-day event. The venue is a disused golf course near Ruka.

“Especially the reactions of foreign artists have been overjoyed when they have been told about the venue,” says Levón.

In previous ones too in its events Levón has been interested in personal places. The H2Ö festival was organized at the Ruissalo shipyard, at Ilmiötä Uittamo’s old dance pavilion.

He got the idea for the Incoherent prom during the worst of the pandemic. Levón, who hails from Kuusamo, remembered the old golf course where he played golf as a child for the first and maybe the last time in his life. He thought there was so much space there that there would be no problems with safety distances.

The final program will take shape during the spring. For example, the British space rock band Spiritualized, the German krautrock legend Faust and the American psychedelic rock band Brian Jonestown Massacre are coming from abroad. Domestic artists are included, for example Jori Hulkkonen led by Acid Symphony Orchestra and Lapland’s Desert Planet.

Levón’s previous events have been city festivals. In them, he noticed that the enchantment of the event faded a little when people went on to the bar and elsewhere. Now he is interested in organizing a different kind of event.

“I dream of everyone being there for many days straight. We avoid using the word festival ourselves until the very end. I’m mostly talking about the prom or the golf course. It is not intended to become part of any domestic festival family.”

One preliminary plan, for example, is that one of the platforms should be huge Urho Kekko performing installation, and the bands would play it in the mouth. If one can be built safely.

“MA Numminen was a kind of godfather to us in Ilmiö and H2Ö. I’m trying to entice him to perform one more time, saying that now would be a chance to get into Urho Kekkonen’s teeth.”

Let’s go says that he organizes events that he himself would like to participate in.

Even the event ticket becomes its own little work of art. The flag is in the shape of a pennant and was designed by a comic artist Tommi Musturi. Tickets are numbered and exchanged for wristbands at the gate. The visitor receives the pennant as a souvenir.

A non-profit association has been established for the event. Levón says his goal is that he doesn’t want to be in debt to anyone. There is no intention to hold any huge event, but around 3,000–5,000 guests are expected there – although the field could hold up to 20,000.

There are people who belong to the organizing team in different parts of Finland. Some have not even seen the scene. In May, the group is supposed to gather at the golf course to work in the hay.

“Wasn’t the first atomic bomb also built separately so that the people involved didn’t know what they were doing?”

Prom of the inconsistent in Kuusamo 2-5 August 2023.