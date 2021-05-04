Music A musician can now be ordered for their own parties with a mobile phone as a take-away dose – easy for the consumer, but what does it mean for the musician?

Would it come mind to go to the hairdresser waving a 50 euro note and presenting your case: That’s all you can find, will you cut?

Few would come. But when music is needed for private events, this is common practice.

“I have 100 euros, do you take a gig or not?” has long been a pianist, an entrepreneur Anna Zapasnik according to a typical way for a musician to get a gig subscription from an individual.