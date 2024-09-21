Music | A man demands 213 million dollars from Michael Jackson’s estate – in the background is an accusation of improper behavior

Music|The man signed a contract with the Jackson estate in 2020, but announced this year that he no longer intends to honor it.

Michael Jackson’s the estate has started legal proceedings against a man who has threatened to bring new charges about the singer’s inappropriate behavior.

Financial Times (FT) by the man and four other people already in 2019 threatened to publicly say that Jackson had behaved inappropriately towards some of them when they were children.

However, in 2020, Jackson’s estate signed a contract worth $16.5 million with them, in which the man and four other people promised to defend the singer’s reputation and keep the information private.

Now the man is accused of fabricating his previous claims while trying to get $213 million more money from the singer’s estate. The estate is trying to obtain damages from the man through arbitration and to oblige him to comply with the terms of the agreement made in 2020.

According to the FT, the deal signed in 2020 saw each of the five parties receive $3.3 million over six years. However, in January, before the last payment of 500,000 dollars, the man had announced that he was no longer going to comply with the agreement and demanded more money.

Ten a year after Michael Jackson’s death, a documentary was released Leaving Neverlandwhere Wade Robson and James Safechuk talk about their experiences With Jackson when they were just 7 and 10 years old.

In a documentary released in 2019, the men accused Jackson of sexual abuse that continued for years. After the publication of the documentary, five other people came forward with similar experiences.

The abuse accusations against Jackson have been dealt with in court twice, in 1993 and 2005. The first time the case was settled out of court and the second time the singer was declared innocent.

Jackson died in 2009.