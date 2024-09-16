Music | A furious rock veteran punches another on stage, the band retires for a break

Music|Perry Farrell of the favorite 1990s band Jane’s Addiction attacked guitarist Dave Navarro mid-song.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. The Jane’s Addiction band’s gig in Boston was canceled due to an argument between Perry Farrell and Dave Navarro. Farrell attacked Navarro and the enraged singer was restrained by the band’s staff. The band apologized and announced that they would cancel the entire remaining tour. Farrell’s wife said on Instagram that the singer suffered from voice problems and tinnitus.

American The singer of the rock group Jane’s Addiction attacked the guitarist in the middle of a concert on Saturday in Boston.

Vocalist Perry Farrell65, the guitarist got angry for some reason in the middle of the song To Dave Navarro57, approached him menacingly and punched him.

Navarro tried to keep Farrell at a distance, and the band’s staff soon intervened and subdued the furious lead singer. The concert was interrupted.

On Sunday, the band publicly apologized to fans for what happened and said that the next gig of the tour has been cancelled. On Monday, the band announced on social media that they are going on hiatus and thus the entire remaining tour has been cancelled.

The tour was supposed to continue until mid-October. After the Boston performance, there were fifteen concerts left.

Fan footage of the attack video spread quickly on social media and on TV news.

Farrell’s wife Etty Lau Farrell told on Instagramthat her husband has suffered from voice problems and tinnitus, and because of that he had trouble making his voice heard when the rest of the band was playing at too high a volume.

of the 1990s Jane’s Addiction, which initially gained popularity at the beginning, has performed with its original successful line-up after a break of many years. Navarro, who suffered from the after-effects of the corona disease, only joined the current tour in May.

The band members have not always had a good relationship, and Farrell and Navarro clashed on stage in front of the audience as early as 1991 at the Lollapalooza festival. Later that year, Navarro and the bassist Eric Avery broke up, and Jane’s Addiction broke up for the first time.

Later, the band has gathered several times to play gigs, and in 2003 and 2011 it also released a new album. Jane’s Addiction’s most famous songs are Been Caught Stealing, Jane Says and Mountain Song.