Music | A Finnish Iron Maiden fan tells why he has seen the band almost 200 times

The British band Iron Maiden's concert in Finland next year is already the 30th. Why does the band manage to attract interest year after year?

20.9. 21:28

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Next year, Iron Maiden will perform a concert in Finland for the 30th time at the Olympic Stadium in Helsinki. Juhana Koli has seen Iron Maiden almost 200 times and traveled around the world following the band. Koli talks about his fandom and his Iron Maiden journeys in the book Maidenventures, which will be published in the fall. The book also discusses Finnish artists and their experiences with fans.

Iron Maiden will give a concert next year in Finland for the 30th time. The venue is the Helsinki Olympic Stadium. Why do we keep going to see the band again and again?

Let’s ask about it From Juhana Kolwho also talks about his fandom in a book that will be published in the fall. Lasse Lindqvist and Harri Linneran written by Maidenventures – On the path of iron fandom will be published in November by Readme.fin.

Koli answers the phone in a hotel room in Osaka, Japan, where he is – of course – going to see Iron Maiden.

“Japan has always been an important place for me. I’ve been here to see Iron Maiden in 2008, 2016 and now 2024.”

Juhana Koli poses wearing an Iron Maiden shirt.

Keel has seen Iron Maiden almost 200 times. “I went around the world with Iron Maiden twice.”

The group of friends traveling with you varies. Fan friends can be found both in Finland and around the world.

I guess this is no longer a hobby, but rather a way of life.

“Yes, definitely a lifestyle. This has always defined my identity. All holiday patterns from work are dedicated to this. I’ve managed to negotiate things so that whenever there’s a tour, I get on the trip.”

The first one once Koli saw Iron Maiden in 1990. He was 11 years old then. So what is so special about Iron Maiden that you have to experience it 200 times?

“You can never understand the joy and happiness at a gig if you are not one of our crazy fans.”

Well, let’s try. What does he experience at the gig?

“It’s like a boyish feeling of falling in love. There are butterflies in the stomach, and you feel a super hug going through your whole body. Sometimes there is a drop in the lens. It’s warmth, joy, passion and love for all those guys on stage. There are similar blood brothers around, to whom there is no need to explain.”

Regarding the music, Koli especially mentions Iron Maiden’s trademark, the melodies played together by two guitars. “Especially about guitarists by Adrian Smith the solos are like works of art”, says Koli, who also plays the guitar.

Iron Maiden at Helsinki Arena in 2003.

Iron Maiden the concerts are also visually spectacular. Eddie, the band’s mascot character, is always present on stage, in outfits that change according to the theme of the tour. Koli remembers how, as a child, he himself saw Eddie come up behind the stage for the first time.

“Now there are often flashed stands showing children. Their eyes light up with wonder when they see the band’s mascot take the stage.”

According to Koli, Finland has a special relationship with Iron Maiden. In Finland, Iron Maiden performs in a bigger arena than in other Nordic countries. In connection with the concerts, Koli organizes parties both before and after the concert for other fans, including foreigners. At the best, there have been fans from 35 countries at the party. There will be another party next summer.

“Nightwish’s drummer Kai Hahto you just blurted out that there’s going to be a party again. It gave the kick that they will definitely be organized again.”

Next summer The tour coming to Finland is Iron Maiden’s 50th anniversary tour. In its concerts, the band performs songs from its first nine albums. Iron Maiden’s tours have long had different themes, where it returns to certain stages of its career.

For fans like Koli, does it matter what songs the band plays in the end? We would go to the concert anyway.

“Very good question. For the past twenty years, I’ve been obsessed with always going to the first show of a tour. I want to be there to hear and be surprised by what is being played this time.”

So he doesn’t want to read the track list on the internet and spoil the experience. This obsession with the first concerts has taken him to the beginnings of tours in Serbia as well as in Mumbai, India.

Juhana Koli (left) with her Japanese friend Yu Shimada. The photo shows the Eddie figure used as Iron Maiden’s stage prop on the 1990 tour, which Shimada owns.

Now for the fans is a rare situation. The band announced the next tour while the previous one is still in progress. “A bit of a weird feeling. Let’s try to enjoy this upcoming Future Past tour first.”

In the book that will be published in November, Koli talks about finding his own fandom and a group of friends. The book tells about fan trips, becoming friends with the former members of Iron Maiden and how Koli got to play with them. He plays guitar in the Iron Maiden cover band BoneButton.

“The book also reflects on the importance of this lifestyle and combining it with working life. In the book, Finnish artists such as Amorphis, Beast in Black, Lordi and Stratovarius also talk about what it’s like when fans follow them and a little about their own relationship with Iron Maiden.”

Iron Maiden at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium on June 16, 2025. Lasse Lindqvist and Harri Linnera, Maidenventures – On the path of Rautainen fanitus (Readme.fi) will be published in November.