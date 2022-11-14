Music | 30 years ago, Bodyguard was panned by critics, but it spawned one of the world’s biggest hit ballads

Whitney Houston blasted Dolly Parton’s old country hit to worldwide popularity.

In November 1992 pop star Whitney Houston released a single titled I Will Always Love You.

Houston was one of the most famous pop stars in the world, so it was no surprise that the song climbed the charts. Perhaps it would have been harder to believe at the time that the song would become an evergreen classic that will still be listened to in the 2020s.

This makes it easier to explain the popularity afterwards.

In I Will Always Love You combines the strongest branches of North American pop music: white country and rhythm & blues, which grew out of black gospel.

The song was composed and written by him Dolly Partonwho also recorded its first version in 1974. Parton wrote the song as a farewell to the singer For Porter Wagonerthrough whose TV show Parton broke through and with whom Parton recorded a total of 13 albums.

Parton’s original recording was number one on the US country charts. It was also recorded by a country-rock star Linda Ronstadt in 1975 and by Parton again in 1982, but it only became a worldwide and genre-crossing hit when performed by Whitney Houston.

Success boosted by the hit movie that premiered in December 1992 Bodyguardwhich starred Houston and Kevin Costnerand where I Will Always Love You is in a central part.

It was partly a coincidence that the song ended up being the biggest hit of the film, because the producer David Foster would have liked to be included in it by Jimmy Ruffin the 1966 soul hit What Becomes of the Brokenheartedbut the song had already been chosen for the film Fried green tomatoesand someone else had to be found instead.

I Will Always Love You was Kevin Costner’s suggestion, which was accepted, and Costner also went through with his idea for an arrangement where Houston sings the first verse of the song without accompaniment.

Paragraph became number one in both the United States and Britain, but also in more than twenty other countries around the world. It stayed at number one in the USA for 14 weeks and ten weeks in the UK.

Bodyguard received lukewarm reception from film critics, but audiences flocked to see it, and the film broke viewership records in several countries.

I Will Always Love You however, did not become a classic just because of the film’s popularity. Ultimate credit goes to Whitney Houston. He was a unique pop singer with a superior range of expression. And that is exactly what is being exploited In I Will Always Love You: the song begins without accompaniment, with few gestures and delicately, and grows massive towards the end.

Here, Houston’s interpretation differs substantially from Dolly Parton’s original version, which was restrained and mournful. Whitney Houston, on the other hand, unleashes her voice at the latest in the Eurovision-like modulation of the end, where the key rises from A to H – or B, as the Americans say.

The song is as if designed to fill the world’s biggest stadiums up to the top stacks.

of Houston the legacy as a musician is huge. Almost every syllable gets such a number of different notes, melismas, that it is almost impossible to hear them, let alone count them. Even the first “if” takes several seconds with all its notes, as does the next “I”.

The ballad shows everything that makes Houston unique: she has great technique, support, breath, vibrato. The song is amazingly relaxed, even though there is strict muscle work and concentration in the background. Even the highest notes, the singer just makes fun of that.

Whitney Houston performed in Helsinki in October 1999. She had time to visit Finland a second time in the summer of 2010.

of Houston virtuoso vocal use is the hard core of the classic song, but it has also caused severe challenges for subsequent generations of singers.

the BBC interviewed singing teacher Carrie Grant worked at the beginning of the 2000s in Britain Pop Idol and Fame Academy – talent search programs, and according to him, almost all the candidates wanted to audition from the Houston repertoire either I Will Always Love You, The Greatest Love of Allin or of I Have Nothing.

“Most people should have tried something easier. A lot of singers got dropped because they tried to sing like Whitney,” says Grant.

Although Whitney Houston’s position among the greatest pop stars of all time has remained unchanged, her musical influence on new singers has diminished in recent years. Of course, it is due to Houston’s hard-to-imitate singing style, but also due to pop music fashion trends.

In the series of slow songs, the massive stadium ballads have disappeared, and on the surface are less gestured and rougher songs.

In February 2012 performed by Whitney Houston I Will Always Love You again rose to the charts in different parts of the world. This time for different reasons than before, as Houston died at the age of 48 in Beverly Hills on February 11, 2012.

The singer, who suffered from drug and alcohol problems for a long time, was found unconscious in the bathtub of a hotel room and was soon pronounced dead. The cause of death was drowning and the effect of coronary artery disease and cocaine use.

