Music | 30 years ago, a leg belonging to a musician with a cult reputation was found in the Cholera pool: Who was he and what happened?

30 years ago, a severed leg of a man was found in Helsinki’s Cholera pool, which belonged to a musician with a cult reputation. Who was he, and what really happened?

In November On the 17th in 1993, a student of the fire department’s diving course made a gruesome discovery in front of Kauppatori in Helsinki’s Eteläsatama.

A man’s leg drifted in the sea, which seemed to have been sawn off from the rest of the body. Despite the search, no other parts of the body were found.

The case recently attracted a lot of attention and questions. The police had no answers, but they assumed that the body had fallen into the sea whole. Later, the propeller of the Viron ship perhaps severed the leg from the body, and strong currents carried the rest of the deceased out to sea.

The identification of the foot was made difficult by the fact that there were no scars or other marks that would help identification. In addition, around the same time, the police were looking for another man who had disappeared from Finnjet.

Three months later, a musician from Helsinki was confirmed as the owner of the leg with a DNA test Mark Manner. He was better known as Kelloggs Bollocks. He gave a face to the drug addiction of the punk rock scene and, on the other hand, also to the underworld of the 1990s.

Who exactly was he, and what happened?

Mark Tapani Manner was born into a single parent family in Kallio, Helsinki in 1962.

Like many of his peers, he experienced a rock revival at the age of ten after hearing Hurriganes’ debut album Rock and Roll All Night Long. The fandom helped that Remu Aaltonen mother ran a kiosk on Hämeentie just a few blocks from Manner’s home.

“We used to hang out there quite often, and when we found out Remu’s address on Porvoonkatu, we haunted her many Sunday mornings: we rang the doorbell and asked for the doorman”, Manner’s childhood friend and guitarist of the Helsinki-based gothic rock band Mustan Paraat Saku Paasiniemi remembers.

Manner built amplifiers from tube radios and played covers in the basement of Franzéninkatu. His first band, the Lightnings, played 1950s rock hits and performed with the flexibility and lust of early youth at parties of the coalition and the left-wing union’s youth division.

Next Manner started playing in a band called Nixon that practiced in Kill City. At the end of the 1970s, a community of first-wave punk rock players developed from the block of wooden houses in Kallio on the site of the current City Hall.

Many of Kill City’s punks had stage names, so Manner also came up with the name Kelloggs Bollocks. It was a reference to his favorite rice cereal and on the other hand to the Sex Pistols record Never Mind the Bollocks.

The highlight of Manner’s playing career happened in 1979, when he met Widows in Kill City. It was a group of hard-faced hard-faced men who released Finland’s first English-language punk rock LP in 1980.

Manner played guitar on Widows’ first three singles until the band gave him the boot. The reason was Manner’s big mouth and manipulative nature: he could book a studio in the name of the record company before any contracts were made, or arrange gigs that never took place.

“Kelloggs was so terrible at adjusting things that the gang burned a cone on it. Naming songs under their own names was also a normal thing for her. Kelloggs probably had the most iron-clad self-confidence in the world, and it never went unspoken. That thing started to be quite a farce”, Paasiniemi lists the reasons for the firings.

Along with Widows, the most important punk rock on the continent was the Lama band The truth is found in oatmeal “producing” the single – whatever that meant in the punk patterns of that time. Manner also poses on the back cover of the single in Lepako’s toilet wearing a baseball hat with Bronx written on the back.

“Kelloggs had a vision that Kallio is the Bronx of Finland,” says Paasiniemi. “At that time, baseball hats were only used by rockabilly gangs and fiftars, which I think reflects Kelloggs well: it was never a punk but more of a fiftar.”

in the 1980s Wall writings began to appear around Kalliot with the text Run Kelloggs Run scrawled on them. One of the writings was still visible on the doorstep of the Kallio library even in the 2010s.

Nicky Cruz’s autobiographical, about a gang leader Run boy run -the slogan borrowed from the novel implied that Manner would have had problems with drugs or gangs. According to Saku Paasiniemi, it was initially about gangs.

“At that time there was the Kallion gang, which the Kelloggs belonged to, and they also had the steiss gang on their side. There were at best 400 people in the library, when the people were clearing their gaps, and sometimes a car from Eira came there to pick up Kelloggs. It was a mouthful that was noticed.”

In the early 1980s, Kill City was demolished, and the community that hung out in Kallio moved to Lepakko, which was taken over in Ruoholahti. Manner also started training in Lepako with his bands Pohjanoteeraus and Cartoon Rockers.

At this point, Manner didn’t even try to play punk anymore. She grew long hair, started wearing a leopard print jacket and eye makeup, and bought From Andy McCoy of a used Les Paul guitar.

There was a time when cockboy rockers from Hanoi Rocks to Smack who trained in Lepako went to try their wings in the United States. Cartoon Rockers also tried to be a street rock band like them, but its material remained half-baked despite the high expectations of the players. The band released only one single Prostitute / Boys from the Bronxand never broke even in Finland.

That’s why it was strange that at the beginning of the 1990s, the Continent suddenly started to have a lot of money. He bought a sports car Mersu with cash, and talked to his friends about getting a summer house. Such savings were not accumulated in the courier company where Manner worked.

Where did the money come from?

In November On the 3rd of 1993, the police published a missing person’s notice, in which they asked for information about 31-year-old Markku Manner, who had disappeared more than two weeks earlier in Helsinki.

On the night of his disappearance on October 17, Manner had been spending the evening at the Kaivohuone restaurant. After that, he was not seen again, nor did he use his nmt phone or credit cards. Police believe Manner died the night she went missing.

The situation seemed strange. Based on the location where Manneri’s leg was found, he had left Kaivohuone in the direction of the harbor. Why? The taxis and bus stops were in the other direction, and the weather was exceptionally bad for walking: the temperature was close to zero and it was raining heavily.

“Nobody leaves Kaivohuone for the beach, and still alone and in the dark,” wonders Paasiniemi.

A rocker from Helsinki, who does not want to be named, says he talked to Manner in a bar in the center of Helsinki just a couple of weeks before he disappeared. Manner was accompanied by two rugged-looking men who appeared to be Russian or Estonian, wearing long black leather jackets.

“It somehow left a strange feeling that why Kelloggs was in the company of such giants. They didn’t look like party guys with whom you go out to have fun, but rather more serious business people,” says the man.

In 1991 Finland plunged into recession, and entrepreneurial young men had to come up with something to get by.

One solution to the problem was offered by the dissolution of the Soviet Union. It strengthened the drug mafias in Russia and Estonia, and in the 1990s Estonia in particular developed into the main transit country for drugs imported into Finland.

According to the judgments handed down by the Helsinki District Court, Manner could have been one of the drug distributors in Finland. He has been charged with several drug offenses and two firearms offenses for the year 1992 alone.

Saku Paasiniemi confirms the suspicions.

“I have heard that the Kelloggs Kruununhaan cabin was ridden twice in one week. And that there would have been a hell of a mess left behind, and no accounts made towards Russia.”

Even Paasiniemi was asked about the debts four to five years after Manner’s death.

“I was sitting in Kameli in Kaisaniemi, when three damn big dudes came around the table. ‘You’re Saku, you knew Kelloggs, start accounting,’ they said. I realized that it was a real case now, but in the end I was able to convince them that I had nothing to do with Kelloggs at the time.”

Manner’s cause of death is not certain. Paasiniemi does not believe in accidents, nor in the suicide of a man with a strong sense of self.

Mark Manner was confirmed dead in February 1994.

Among other things, samples taken from relatives and hair and a toothbrush found in Manner’s apartment were used to help identify him.

Crime Commissioner Martti Latikka considered the recent case a significant victory for Finnish forensic medicine.

“According to my knowledge, the victim has not been identified in this way in Finland before,” he said in an interview with Helsingin Sanomat on February 10, 1994.

Professor of forensic medicine at the University of Helsinki Antti Sajantila now refutes the argument.

“Judging by the year, this is not the first case where forensic DNA research has been used in Finland. In the beginning, the identifications were certainly not yet routine, but in 1994 we were already quite far along – although still at a rudimentary level compared to today,” says Sajantila.

Manner never became a well-known musician or even a historical forensic case in the end, but he left some kind of mark.

Just over a month ago, Manneri’s grinning face appeared in the center of the Punkia Helsingis exhibition set up in the Academic bookstore – 30 years after his death.

Image sources: Punk Museum, Juho Juntunen, Helsinki City Museum, Poko Rekords, Johanna Kustannus & Sanoma’s archive.