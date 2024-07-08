Music|Klaus Mäkelä and Tarmo Peltokoski’s many top goals at an early age have amazed the world.

Conductor Tarmo Peltokoski, 24, snaps one top score after another. Last week it was reported that he will start as music director of the Hong Kong Philharmonic from autumn 2026.

Reached from Hong Kong and on the return flight, Peltokoski says that due to new responsibilities, the position of chief conductor of the Latvian National Orchestra will end in 2025.

“However, now and in the starting season, I am chief conductor only in Riga. Riga and the orchestra mean a lot to me, and I will probably go there for a couple of weeks a season in the future,” he plans.

In the year 2025 he will leave Latia and start as chief conductor of the Toulouse National Orchestra in France.

And in 2026, the Hong Kong season starts, while the Toulouse season continues.

“Toulouse’s contract lasts until 2029 and Hong Kong until 2030. I will also spend more time in Toulouse than in Hong Kong,” says Peltokoski.

Two having a chief conductor or musical director at the same time is still not an exceptional number for the top, although Peltokoski also has the main guest titles from the Rotterdam Philharmonic and the Kammerphilharmonie Bremen.

“Rotterdam’s main visitor pool is until 2027, but it’s only 3 weeks a season. Bremen is currently equally valid until at least 2027, but the number of weeks is not specified in the contract, and there is, of course, the responsibility to draw SpongeBob Lake“, Peltokoski reminds.

Many pesti are both Peltokoski’s and the 28-year-old’s Klaus Mäkelän cases have also aroused concern and criticism to some extent.

Hilly replied I recently told HS that he never has more than two orchestras at the same time. Now they are the Oslo Philharmonic and the Orchester de Paris. From 2027, Mäkelä’s orchestras will be the Amsterdam Concertgebouw Orchestra and the Chicago Symphony Orchestra.

However, in addition to current responsibilities, the chief conductor must also think about the programs of his future conductors, which increases the workload at both Mäkelä and Peltokoski.

“With these washes, we will go on for the next few years, nothing more is possible and neither is it meaningful. The absolute maximum is here”, Peltokoski promises.

What also got to agree to Hong Kong before the Toulouse season has even started?

“The Hong Kong Philharmonic is one of the best orchestras in Asia, the level is dizzyingly high,” Peltokoski replies.

“Of course, the general atmosphere is different from Europe, but the orchestra is very international and you can find musicians from every corner of the world.”

Peltokoski gives praise For Jaap van Zwedenwho is also remembered as the outgoing music director of the New York Philharmonic.

“Jaap has maintained strict discipline in Hong Kong for the past 12 years and raised his playing to a top level. I will continue his work in my own way and take the orchestra in a slightly different direction.”

How does the direction differ from the current one?

“You can afford to diversify the software a lot, as well as the delicate tones of the orchestration. We will also start recording with Deutsche Grammophon.”

Peltokoski started as a pianist and became a cheerleader by Richard Wagner to music at the age of 11, which awakened his dreams of becoming a conductor.

He studied to become a conductor already in his early teens Jorma Panula courses and later a professor Sakari Oramon in the conducting class at the Sibelius Academy.

In recent years, Peltokoski’s career has been on a sharp upswing. At the same time, the demand for individual visits has also increased, but regular cleaners reduce the chances of responding affirmatively to invitations.

“Visits will inevitably decrease in the coming seasons. Next season I will debut with, for example, the London Philharmonic and [Milanon La Scalan orkesterin] In front of the Filarmonica della Scala,” says Peltokoski.

