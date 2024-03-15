Music | 18-year-old Mirella Roinis became Finland's most played artist – then a dispute with big companies silenced her

At the beginning of the year, 18-year-old Mirella Roinis became Finland's Spotify number one. Pretty much everything in his life had prepared him for this. Who is he really?

Efirst video: A dark-haired young woman in a big black t-shirt sings her heart out for the camera, does a pirouette. Rain. The gas station's neon glows from the puddles. There is no sound.

Second video: The same woman, now in a white shirt, sings to the camera in the studio. Another twist. No sound again.