Mbappé’s novel with Real Madrid has been in the making for more than two years. At some point everything seemed to have been said for the Frenchman to fulfill his dream, and even his destiny, wearing the shirt of the club he loves as a fan, however, the player’s decision making, as well as the friction that has been generated between the boards of both clubs, have led to the movement becoming a headache for everyone involved in it.
In the last few hours, information has emerged which claims that Florentino Pérez is tired of the media chaos that Kylian’s name linked to Real Madrid has generated, which is why the president of the 14-time Champions League champion has made the decision to not seek Mbappé’s signature this summer. This being the case and if this position is maintained, the team from the capital of Spain will activate its plan b, which plays within the ranks of Bayern Munich.
Sport confirms that Jamal Musiala is the player on whom Real Madrid will focus all its efforts to sign him next summer in case Florentino really forgets about Kylian. The young German is a footballer that everyone in the White House loves, from many years ago and they know that he has the competitive gene and the natural talent to be part of the Merengue squad. In addition, he has an excellent relationship and sports harmony with the current white figure, Jude Bellingham. His price will easily be above 100 million euros. Bild and Sport They assure that Madrid is closely following Musiala and Davies.
