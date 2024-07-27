Kevin de Bruyne is a problem name at Manchester City today, beyond Guardiola’s words where he affirms that the player will stay within his squad, both the coach and the Premier League champions know that the midfielder has been negotiating a future in Saudi Arabia for weeks, therefore, there are very real chances that the Belgian will leave, so high that the ‘sky blue’ have defined his replacement.
The White House reports that Musiala is City’s top choice for a summer move should De Bruyne leave the squad. Pep is a huge fan of the German, who believes he has the sporting talent to fill Kevin’s shoes, whether positioned as a playmaker behind Erling Haaland or as an attacking midfielder. That being the case, the Premier League side will only move to sign Jamal if at some point it becomes impossible to retain the Belgian.
In City’s favour, Musiala is reported to be in favour of leaving Bayern Munich this summer, as he is not entirely sure that Kompany’s project is the best fit for his career and with Real Madrid a distant destination, Jamal is keen on a move to join Guardiola’s ranks. There are no open negotiations between the Manchester City and the Germans at the moment, however, the move is not likely to be a simple one, with the transfer fee expected to exceed 100 million euros.
