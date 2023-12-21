

Munich (Reuters)

Jamal Musiala became the youngest player in the history of Bayern Munich, to play 100 matches with the Bavarian team in the German first division, by participating as a starter against Wolfsburg.

“Bayern” wrote through its account on the “X” social networking platform, formerly known as “Twitter”: 100 matches in the German first division football league.

He added: Jamal Musiala, at the age of 20 years and 297 days, becomes the youngest player in the history of Bayern to reach this number. Congratulations to you, Musiala.

#Musiala. #Centenary #Youngest