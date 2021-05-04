Mushuc Rune has attracted attention in Ecuador since its creation in 2003, fostered thanks to the support of a community savings cooperative that was formed by natives Chibuleos of the province of Tungurahua, where they began to compete in an amateur way. Now the team located in the city of Ambato march in third place in the standings, only behind Emelec Y Barcelona and accumulates a streak of seven games without losing.

Club history

The name of the club, obtained from the Quichua language, means Man New and now that they have reached the age of majority is the moment of maturity in which they seem settled in the First division from the country, where they debuted in 2014. After three seasons the team lost the category it recovered in 2019, the year in which they also debuted in continental competition. Thank you to obtain the title of the Second division they played a playoff before Aucas and the triumph allowed him to enter South American Cup, there they fell before Spanish Union on penalties in the first round.

A 2021 to dream

In this 2021 the PonchitoAs the team is known, they are confident of re-qualifying for a continental tournament and there is no doubt that they will fight for it if they are able to maintain the consistency shown for the moment. In ten games played they accumulate five wins, three draws and only two losses, which came on the first three dates of the tournament.

The defense of the team he leads Geovanny Cumbicus, in his second stage at the club after achieving promotion in 2018, It is the second best in the country, with only 11 goals conceded. Barcelona is the only one, with 10, that shows a higher record. As for the offensive facet, there the team enjoys the scoring success of the Argentine Jonathan Bauman, which already has eight goals with great exhibitions, such as the hat-trick scored against Manta.

Bauman, the great figure

Bauman accumulates a very unique experience, since although most of his career has been lived in his native country, he also has an experience of three years between Indonesia Y Malaysia, a very exotic football where he did not end up standing out too much. However, now at 30 years old he lives his best moment as a player, in one of the great leagues of South America.

Jacobo Kouffaty is the best companion of Bauman in attack, the Venezuelan who already left good feelings in Sports Basin in 2016 he returned to the country after going through Colombia, China Y chili to score important goals, distribute assists and stand out with his skillful play.

Another fundamental piece is that of Richard AdeThe international central defender with Haiti has also adapted perfectly to the much more demanding football he is used to and leads the defense with his physical strength. Came from Magellan, of the Second Division Chilean in another demonstration of success by the club’s sports management.

Among the local players the most important is Carlos Feraud, midfielder with good offensive conditions, something that he has always shown in the form of goals for the teams where he has happened, either LDU Loja in its beginnings or Macara later. This season he has only scored one goal so far but his creativity is important to help the finishers.