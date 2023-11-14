Pickling is an ancient food preservation technique that we don’t need now because we have refrigerators, but we continue to keep it because it is really good. The acidic touch of vinegar, the fragrance of spices and herbs and the sweet touch of onion improve meats, poultry, fish and vegetables, with the help of the passage of time and a generous amount of oil to cover everything (which right now, at price that is, it can waste our weekly budget for the purchase).

But there is a food whose porosity allows us to achieve the aroma and flavor of a pickle in a matter of minutes: mushrooms. A previous sauté of garlic, onion and carrot, the addition of paprika and vinegar and other common aromatics in a different format – ground pepper instead of whole – will give us the desired sensation. escabechil without having to wait, and in the process a good boost from some mushrooms that are not exactly the tastiest.

You can prepare a smaller quantity, but they last well in the refrigerator for several days (if you don’t eat them first). On a base of cooked rice with an egg on top they solve any meal, on toast with hummus or any spread and a little cheese – or not -, breakfast or dinner, you can integrate them into legume or pasta salads, use them as garnish for any meat or fish and alone, as a snack or appetizer, they are a delight. If the vegetable cream has turned out to be a bit bland, put a few on top with a little of the juice that accompanies them, and that’s it.

Take them out of the refrigerator a few minutes beforehand so that they can cool down because at room temperature they are much richer than cold: if you don’t have time or your kitchen is Siberia, use the microwave defrosting program and in two or three minutes you will have them ready. If you prefer to eat them hot, go ahead, because they are also delicious: add about 250 grams – with their juice – of the recipe to a large jar of lentils with their preserving liquid and, if necessary, a little water. Bring to a gentle boil for a couple of minutes and you now have a spoon dish for two.

Time : 25 minutes Difficulty : Clean the mushrooms Ingredients For about 800 grams 500 g mushrooms (preferably small)

1 onion

1 small carrot

3-4 cloves of garlic

Thyme (optional)

100 ml extra virgin olive oil

Vinegar to taste (apple, white wine, sherry…)

1 bay leaf

A heaping teaspoon of paprika (sweet, spicy, smoked or combined, to taste)

Salt

Freshly ground black pepper

Parsley, chives or chive stem to decorate (optional)

