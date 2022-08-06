Mushrooms | Now is the right time to head to the mushroom forest – An expert presents four delicious edible mushrooms and tells where even a beginner can find them

With a little advance planning, even a beginner’s mushroom trip can be successful.

Food you wouldn’t want to compromise on healthiness or taste, even if the price of food goes up.

The answer is closer than you might think.

Right now is the right time to go to the mushroom forest, urges the mushroom researcher Tea von Bonsdorff Creation, from the Central Museum of Natural History of the University of Helsinki.

“The abundance of the mushroom harvest depends on the rains of the coming weeks and months,” says von Bonsdorff.

A beginner it is not necessarily easy for a mushroom picker to decide which species are the best to start with. So how do you get started?

Von Bonsdorff chose four easily recognizable, tasty edible mushrooms, the study of which can start a new hobby. In addition, he lists the most important points that will make the mushroom trip a success.

“One learns to identify mushrooms quickly, the other takes more time. The more curious you are, the faster you learn.”

Although the mushrooms on the list are relatively easy to identify, you should be careful. Many edible mushrooms have a tasteless or foul-tasting, and in some cases even poisonous-looking mushroom, von Bonsdorff reminds. A beginner should go to the mushroom forest with a person who knows mushrooms and check if there is even the slightest doubt the hallmarks of a fungus.

Chanterelle, i.e. yellow wort

Chanterelle no yellow wax tax is a popular mushroom.

In color all yellow chanterelle is a mushroom familiar to many people. Chanterelle grows near spruce, pine, birch and oak. Chanterelle is an exceptional mushroom because it can be found from June to December.

Chanterelle does not actually have a separate cap and foot, but the mushroom is funnel-shaped. The bottom surface of the funnel has folds.

Chanterelles have no other visible species than the false sycamore. Compared to chanterelles, false sycamore is soft and thin. Valevahvero has clear sliver-like and orange spots. Chantarelli is a densely malted mushroom that makes a good stew, for example. Pickling is a great way to preserve chanterelles.

Chanterelle smoked fudge pie

Warm chanterelle breads

Treats

You can pick sweet potatoes from June to September.

Also you can get tasty food from gourmet teas. There are several different types of sweet potatoes. Unlike chanterelles, tatas have a distinctly separate leg and cap. The brown shade of the Herkutattie cap can be anything from light brown to reddish brown. There is a reed on the bottom surface of the cap, which makes the surface look like holes.

Among the teats, the most popular gourmet teats grow, depending on the species, as a companion of pine, spruce, oak or birch. Sweet potatoes grow in June-September.

The reed of a young sweet tooth is pale. As the fungus grows, the color of the straw changes to yellow, which eventually turns green. The delicacy has a light brown leg with a white net pattern. Some species of sweet potato have a more distinct web pattern than others.

The delicacy-looking species, the foul-tasting gall tit, also has a brownish cap. In contrast to the sweet tooth, the net pattern of the leg of the gall tooth is dark. Sappitati also has a reed, the color of which changes to reddish as the mushroom ages.

The best way to preserve sweet potatoes is to dry them sliced.

Tatti clam spaghetti

Tatti posters

Blackhorn mushroom

As the name suggests, the blackhorn mushroom resembles a horn.

Good the edible mushroom is also a blackhorn mushroom, which is horn-like in appearance, gray-black or brown-black in color. The outer edge of the horn looks ragged.

The fungus grows easily. It grows in fresh forests with spruce and birch. Blackhorn mushrooms can be found, for example, near a fallen tree trunk. The blackhorn mushroom harvest season is from August to October.

The brown horn mushroom is a species that looks like the black horn mushroom. The brown horn mushroom is also a delicious edible mushroom. The brown horn mushroom is lower and browner than the black horn mushroom.

The black horn mushroom is perfect for soup or risotto, for example.

Oat mushroom risotto

Halloumi mushroom pasta

Hair red

Karvarousku thrives in fabric forests.

Hair red is a pale reddish, sometimes reddish-brown mushroom that thrives in dense forests near birch trees. The goldenrod grows at its best from August to October.

The foot of the haired fox is mostly hollow when the base of the foot is cut off. There are zones in the law. The hairy cap edge of the mushroom has long curled towards the foot of the mushroom until the cap flattens out. The underside of the cap has slice-like ridges. When the cap is broken, burning white milky liquid oozes from the cap. The liquid of edible roaches is never clear, but often white. Breast milk can also be a different color.

The rusks, which secrete a colored milky liquid, are suitable for eating after 7–10 minutes of boiling. So is the red mullet, which is at its best in a mushroom salad. It is recommended to preserve the barberry by salting.

There are white-looking species of the red fox. These species are also rusks, most of which are suitable for eating after cooking.

Tips for a beginner mushroom picker: You can get started with a mushroom book, but you get to know mushrooms best by walking in the forest – collecting, smelling and looking at mushrooms. Mushroom poisons are not absorbed through the skin of the fingers. In the identification of a mushroom species or group, one characteristic is not enough, but the knowledge of the species is created by a combination of many characteristics. When studying mushrooms, you should lift the mushroom completely from the ground, including the base, so that you can see all the signs of the mushroom. Mushrooms that grow in the ground are usually used whole. The foot is also usable when its base is removed. Mushrooms are always recommended to be cooked, they should not be eaten raw. When cooking mushrooms for the first time, you should season them as little as possible. This way you can see what the mushroom itself tastes like and what kind of texture it has. If the mushrooms are preserved by freezing, you should cook them in a pan without fat. The fat goes rancid easily if the mushrooms are in the cold for a long time. There are also mushroom species that can be frozen raw. In mushroom books, mushrooms are often given one to three stars. One-star mushrooms are good, three-star mushrooms are excellent. The star rating is often based on how the mushroom has been perceived over the decades. The author of the mushroom book can also decide himself how many stars he wants to give each mushroom. In addition to taste, the number of stars may be affected by the mushroom’s recognizability and yield. Mushrooms should be collected in a bucket, basket or paper bag. Bacteria multiply quickly in a plastic bag. See also Formula 1 | Formula face Mervi Kallio leaves MTV Source: mycologist Tea von Bonsdorff, University of Helsinki

Read more: Even in the 1990s, a mushroom that could cause poisoning was considered excellent – An expert tells about things that are important to know in the mushroom forest

Read more: If mushroom food upsets the stomach, it may indicate a general intestinal problem – a nutritionist tells you what you should know about eating mushrooms