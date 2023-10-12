Yes, Martijn Oud’s wife also thinks her husband’s hobby is going a bit far, but that’s what happens when you put your heart and soul into mushrooms for twenty years. Anyone who goes into nature this autumn holiday can also see with their own eyes how warm and long summers affect the fungi that grow here. Fortunately, the fly agaric, red with white dots, can take a beating.
