A synthetic version of psilocybin, a compound found in “magic mushrooms,” may hold hope for relieving symptoms of depression in patients with resistance to other treatments, according to research published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

The double-blind, phase 2 study was carried out by researchers at King’s College London and the University of Oxford, both in England, with funding from the mental health company COMPASS Pathfinder.

The research had 233 volunteers with depression resistant to conventional treatments, that is, who had no results with at least two antidepressants. Only patients who were not considered to be at clinically significant risk of suicide were included.

They were divided into three groups: 79 volunteers received a single dose of a 25 mg synthetic formulation of psilocybin; 75 were given a 10 mg dose of the compound; and the remaining 79 received a control dose of 1 mg. In addition, all received psychological support during the study.

The psilocybin dose administration session was performed in a calming room. Participants listened to a selection of music and wore an eye mask to help direct attention. They had a psychedelic experience lasting four to six hours, and only after the drug’s effects wore off were they allowed to return home.

Three weeks after treatment, patients who received the highest dose of psilocybin had lower levels of depressive symptoms compared with people treated with the lowest doses.

Approximately three out of ten patients in this group (29%) were able to achieve symptom remission on the Montgomery & Asberg Depression Rating Scales (MADRS), according to the study. At least 179 of 233 participants (77%) reported experiencing adverse events, which included headache, nausea and dizziness.

Although the researchers only included patients deemed not to be at significant risk of suicide, all groups that received doses of psilocybin had participants who experienced suicidal ideation or behavior or self-injury. Among those who received the highest dose, three people out of 79 participants had the problem.

In the next phase of the clinical trial, the researchers want to test the compound’s safety and effectiveness in a larger group. The expectation is that the studies will be completed within three years.