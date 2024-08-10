Mushrooms | Identifying mushrooms is not necessarily easy – This is what an expert advises

Mushrooms|A beginner should go mushroom hunting together with a conker, so that you learn to identify mushrooms, says the expert.

“A beginner it is usually good to collect mushrooms from the same forest where blueberries are found. Finland’s most common edible mushrooms grow in such a forest, so mushroom picking is easy”, the chairman of the Finnish Mushroom Society Janne Koskinen seal.

Blackberry thrives in cotton forests. According to Koskinen, you can find, for example, funnel wafers and chanterelles.