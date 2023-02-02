In 2007, Philip Ross, an artist from San Francisco, exhibited his work with “mycotecture,” the creation of materials from the manipulation of mycelium, the root-like structure of fungi. Ross bought mushroom spores and grew them in a substance that he describes as similar to a medium-density chipboard.

Ross continued to experiment with the mycelium, and by 2012 several companies were interested in the technology. Ross asked Sophia Wang, a doctoral student at the University of California, Berkeley, who had helped produce his exhibit, to partner with him to start MycoWorks and commercialize his mycotecture technique. They founded the company the following year.

“There were three of us in a basement with plywood and plastic sheets,” said Wang, now the company’s director of culture. “We were a biotech startup, but we were created by artists.”

Now MycoWorks creates a material that looks and feels like leather, but is free of animal parts. The material is called reishi, after the Japanese name for the genus of mushroom Ross first used. (MycoWorks declined to disclose pricing, except to say that it’s currently comparable to exotic skins.)

The company has obtained more than 75 patents and now has more than 160 employees in the United States, France and Spain. It has also secured collaborations with high-end companies such as Hermès and furniture maker Ligne Roset, and GM Ventures, the investment arm of General Motors.

If it continues to grow, MycoWorks has enormous potential. The global market for synthetic leather materials is anticipated to reach nearly $67 billion by 2030, according to Research and Markets, a data and analysis source.

Many of today’s leather alternatives are made from plastics, which are not environmentally friendly and do not provide a sustainable option.

The process begins by combining the mycelium with sawmill waste in trays. As the sawdust breaks down, the mixture begins to turn into a thin sheet. The material can then be customized to meet clients’ specifications.

Nick Fouquet, a hat designer in California who is popular with celebrities, used reishi in some of his hats last year. “I asked one of my seamstresses and she couldn’t tell the difference between reishi and real leather,” he said.

MycoWorks has competition. California-based Bolt Threads is also producing a leather-like material made from mycelium and works with companies including Adidas, Lululemon and Mercedes. Other materials scientists are experimenting with bio-based fabrics, including those that incorporate pineapple and cactus.

By: Ellen Rosen