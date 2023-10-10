Mushrooming | “It doesn’t taste good to either of us” – The couple found an amazing mushroom workshop and are now sharing their catch

Jaana and Juha Vankka sell or donate their catch to others so that they can meditate in the mushroom forest again.

On the floor sheets have been spread, and mushrooms are resting on the sheets. There must be hundreds of liters in total. The image from the video camera swims in the sea of ​​funnel wafers, slides into the lake of black toadstools and dives once more among the funnels.

The catch shown in the video is from Nuuksio National Park in Vihti from a couple of days in September. It was picked up by people who live in Vihti Otalammi near the Espoo border Jana and Juha Vankka.

The couple loves mushroom picking, but not the taste of mushrooms.

“We have tried to learn to eat them, but neither of us like them,” says Jaana Vankka. Instead, they collect mushrooms to sell and, especially in late autumn, give them away so they can pick more.

The latest donation offer in Facebook’s Otalampi group is from Sunday.

“We had to collect 15 kg of soups from the order, and we collected 30 kg. So a couple of bagmen were idle. Anyone who wants to apply doesn’t pay anything,” Vankka writes. The message is followed by a smiley and in the photo there are ten bags of mushrooms in the trunk of the car.

Black horn mushrooms, funnel wafers and chanterelles from Nuuksio National Park in the area of ​​Vihti municipality from this autumn.

Solid ones have been collecting, selling and donating mushrooms for over fifty years. There are three species: chanterelle, black horn mushroom and funnel-shaped mushroom. The main collection areas are our own corners in Otalammi and Nuuksio National Park and certain areas in Hämeenlinna and Lempäälä.

“We used to live in Lempäälä. Let’s collect mushrooms from there for a restaurant in Tampere. It is our biggest customer. We have relatives and friends in Tampere. Let’s visit them and take mushrooms at the same time,” says Jaana Vankka.

Vanka’s mushrooms are also bought by a chef from Nummel and several private customers that Vanka has received from Facebook’s mushroom and berry groups. This year, they have sold mushrooms for an estimated 1,500–2,000 euros. The income from the sale of natural products is tax-free, and the expenses also remain reasonable when the picking areas are close to home or on the way to Tampere, which will be visited at other times as well.

Trade is best in early autumn. Gradually, the market gets blocked, and because you have to get to the forest, the Vankats move to the donation line.

“This has been a very good mushroom year. The catch spoils quickly, and you have to get rid of it the next day at the latest”, Jaana Vankka justifies donating as an alternative to painstakingly hunting for small sales money.

At the same time, the couple gets to do good.

“There are a lot of people who don’t or don’t have time to go to the forest or don’t dare to leave because of fear of bears, getting lost, or deer flies. Or they simply cannot find mushrooms. It’s a pleasure to give mushrooms to those who can’t get them themselves.”

The couple is also doing good for themselves by picking mushrooms, says Jaana Vankka.

“If something is troubling or spinning in your head, it is forgotten in the mushroom. Even on Sunday, we were in the forest for six hours. It’s the kind of meditation that you lose track of time”