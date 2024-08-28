I don’t want to offend any carnivores by calling pulled pork These mushroom tacos are so delicious, so we’ll call them “marinated and crumbled mushrooms” and that’s it. But the truth is that the texture, flavor, spices and marinade used are very reminiscent of this traditional American dish, in a version suitable for vegetarians and vegans. Not only that, but they can be ready in less than 30 minutes, unlike pork stew, which needs hours to get the meat tender.

The mushrooms that work best for this recipe are the cardoons, since with the help of a fork it is very easy to take thin strips from the stem or cap, perfectly simulating the appearance of shredded meat. You can add a spoonful of tomato concentrate and soy sauce if you want it to have more flavour, and prepare a pico de gallo to accompany it by chopping tomato, red onion and cilantro seasoned with a dash of lime and salt. Or guacamole, by mashing an avocado and adding half a chopped pear tomato and half a red onion, also seasoned with lime and salt. You can also finish it off with your favourite hot sauce.

Time : 30 minutes Difficulty : Not to call them ‘pulled pork’ Ingredients For 4 people 1 kg of oyster mushrooms

2 large red onions

1 clove of garlic

1 lime

Fresh cilantro

1 teaspoon cumin

1 teaspoon sweet or spicy paprika

1 teaspoon coriander powder

1 teaspoon ground black pepper

Olive oil

White wine or apple cider vinegar

Salt

8-12 corn tortillas Instructions 1. Cut one of the red onions into julienne strips and place it in a jar or bowl. Add one part vinegar to three parts water – until the onion is completely covered – and a generous pinch of salt. Stir and set aside for later. Advice This pickle can be made one or two days in advance so that the onion is more vinegary and soft, or it can be prepared at the same time as the rest of the recipe. 2. Cut the other onion into julienne strips and chop the garlic clove. Brown in a pan with olive oil for five or six minutes over low heat until the onions are brown and tender. 3. Remove long, thin strips from the stem and cap of the mushroom, scraping it off with a fork. 4. Add the mushrooms to the pan and stir. Raise the heat slightly. 5. Add all the spices: cumin, paprika, coriander powder and black pepper. Stir well and add a splash more olive oil if necessary. Cook everything together for about 10 minutes until the mushrooms are golden and very juicy. 6. Heat the corn tortillas in a kitchen towel for 30 seconds in the microwave. Keep them in the towel until you are ready to eat them. 7. To serve, place a few spoonfuls of the mushroom stew on the warm tortilla. Top with a few coriander leaves and a few slices of pickled onion. Finish with a squeeze of lime.

