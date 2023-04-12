A ragu alla bolognese, or a traditional Bolognese, is one of those wonders that Italian cuisine has given to the entire world: umami, creamy, intense and tasty, perfect mixed with pasta, but also filling a pie or spoonfuls of food. There are many bad bolognese, prepared boats included, but good-good ones are separated by cooking for at least two hours.

That’s why the 45 minutes it takes to prepare this mushroom ragout make it an option, at least as good as the Italian classic. It ticks all the boxes: the mushrooms and their intensity make it even more umami than a traditional ragout, the combination of different types of mushrooms give it a sophisticated flavor profile, and the Parmesan and crème fraîche create a creamy sauce that integrates all The elements. It also gives you a little more play in terms of texture, because you can chop the thicker mushrooms if you want something more rustic, or very thin ones to make it more homogeneous.

It is worth saying that it is also a completely vegetarian recipe, less heavy than a classic bolognese, and that it shares with its meat cousin that letting it rest for a day in the fridge makes it even better, so it is perfect for tupperware. You can choose the varieties of mushrooms you want to make the recipe, although I recommend that a part be dehydrated, since they provide much more flavor than fresh ones. If you can’t find them, substitute 100 grams of other fresh mushrooms.

Difficulty : Chop everything very, very, very, very, very fine. Ingredients For 4 servings of spaghetti with ragù 200 g oyster mushrooms or portobello mushrooms

50 g dried shiitake (or another variety)

300 ml of water (or vegetable broth if you are not going to use dried mushrooms)

1 onion

3 garlic cloves

Olive oil

1 knob of butter

1 tablespoon tomato concentrate

splash of red wine

50 g Parmesan cheese

125 g crème fraîche or whipping cream

500g pasta
Instructions
1. Cover the dried shiitake mushrooms with 300 ml of boiling water and let them hydrate for 30 minutes.
2. Reserve the hydration water of the mushrooms. Cut the shiitake stems and discard. Chop them finely, as well as the oyster mushrooms, the onion and the garlic cloves.
3. In a large skillet or saucepan over medium high heat, add plenty of olive oil, walnut butter, minced onion and minced garlic. Sauté for six minutes, until the onion is translucent.
4. Add the mushrooms and fry them for five to seven minutes, or until they start to take on a little color.
5. Add the tomato concentrate, integrate it with the mushrooms and toast it over medium heat, for one minute, or until it is very fragrant and acquires a deep red color.
6. Add a splash of red wine and reduce it over medium-high heat for one minute.
7. Add the mushroom hydration water (or the broth), integrate it, and cook uncovered over medium heat for 15 minutes, or until it has reduced and integrated with the mushrooms.
8. Add the grated Parmesan and the crème fraîche and integrate them.
9. Cook the pasta following the instructions on the package. Add three tablespoons of the ragù to a pan and heat it up.
10. Two minutes before the pasta is ready, transfer it to the ragù pan with a little of the cooking water. Stir the pasta effusively, creating an emulsion between the cooking water and the ragù, forming the sauce. Add water as it reduces, until the pasta is al dente.
eleven. Serve and finish off, if you like, with more grated Parmesan.

