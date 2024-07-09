Home page World

Julia Hanigk

The bear population in northern Italy is growing rapidly. But not all locals are enthusiastic about their new neighbors.

Val di Sole – The Val di Sole in northern Italy, located at the foot of Monte Peller, is known for having the highest bear density in Western Europe. It is estimated that around 150 brown bears live here in a relatively small area. Only on the Balkan Peninsula and in the Carpathians is the bear density in Europe probably higher.

High bear density in Italian village causes repeated problems

Since the late 1990s, when brown bears were reintroduced to the Adamello-Brenta National Park to prevent the local population from becoming extinct, their numbers have steadily increased. This has led to repeated conflicts with locals, as the bears raid garbage cans and beehives and kill livestock. Some residents are worried. There have even been several injuries after bear encounters, and last year a jogger was killed by a female bear who was trying to defend her cubs.

Bear encounter in the middle of the street in Italy: Local resident shows video

On July 5, Andrea Corte Dei Toldi, a resident of Val di Sole, had a very special encounter. While driving his car along the mountain pasture road to Malga Selva di Croviana, he saw a young bear feeding. He took videos and photos of the encounter and shared them in a local Facebook group.

Dei Toldi is no stranger to the forest. “I am a regular visitor to the forest, I have been there more than 200 times a year for 40 years,” he writes. He is an enthusiastic collector of everything the forest has to offer. “I am a passionate collector of herbs, sprouts, fruits, mushrooms and practically everything the forest has to offer.”

“I often wondered what my state of mind would be”: Resident encounters bear – not 20 meters away

Despite his “thousands of trips” and encounters with wild animals such as deer, foxes, hares and stags, he often wondered how he would feel if he encountered a bear. “But I often wondered what my state of mind would be if I encountered a bear.” He was now able to answer this question. “After a long time, I met this young specimen at the Selva di Croviana mountain hut. I was able to film and photograph it.” He stresses that he was never in danger. “The animal was very calm, even though I was no more than 20 meters away.”

A hiker filmed and photographed a bear from close up. © Andrea Corte Dei Toldi/Facebook

Local residents find bear encounter “worrying”

His conclusion: “In summary, I can say that I had a very exciting experience.” The reactions to his encounter were mixed. Some Facebook users found the encounter beautiful, but also expressed concerns. “Beautiful, yes, without a doubt. But with the noise of the car and when you talk, a wild animal should flee quickly.” One woman warned: “Anyone who goes into the mountains on foot is much more at risk. With the noise of the car, he will definitely have heard you, and the fact that he is not shy is worrying.”

Bear encounters happen again and again, sometimes with more or less harmless outcomes. For example, a whole family of bears was filmed making their home in a garden in the USA. A single bear was filmed during a festival in the town of Malé in Trentino, and during the European elections a bear besieged a polling station near Lake Garda.