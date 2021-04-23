A new study reveals that eating more mushrooms in our meals reduces the risk of cancer. American experts analyzed 17 studies on cancer published from 1966 to 2020 to determine the link between eating mushrooms and cancer prevention.

The team of researchers, from the Pennsylvania State Cancer Institute, found that eating just 18 grams of mushrooms reduces the risk of cancer by 45%.

Several studies have previously linked eating mushrooms to a reduced risk of cancer, including prostate and cervical cancer.

“Overall, these results provide important evidence for the protective effects of fungi against cancer,” said researcher John Ritchie, professor of public health sciences and pharmacology at the Pennsylvania State Cancer Institute.

Professor Richie added that it is important to note that 18 grams is a “very rough estimate” – although the data indicates that the more mushrooms eaten, the cancer risk decreases.

Mushrooms are known to be a good source of protein, vitamins, minerals, fiber, and antioxidants. Mushrooms have been used for many decades in the manufacture of Asian medicines, but their potential health benefits have only emerged in recent decades. There is also a growing number of studies indicating that eating mushrooms can help fight infections and antioxidants.

“Mushrooms are the highest food source of ergothionine, which is a unique and effective antioxidant and cellular protector,” said researcher Gabriel Ba of Pennsylvania State College of Medicine.

Mushrooms help replenish antioxidants in the body to protect against oxidative stress and reduce the risk of cancer.

The research team concluded in their study, published in Advances in Nutrition, that “the association between higher intake of mushrooms and a lower risk of cancer, especially breast cancer, may indicate a possible protective role for the fungus in the diet,” according to Al Arabiya.

Of course, some mushrooms have no health benefits at all, and only half of the Amanita Phalloides, known as the Death Hat, contain enough toxins to kill an adult human. Therefore, scientists warn that mushrooms are eaten randomly, since who could be poisonous mushrooms.