Autumn is coming and not only to the casserole: spoon dishes have finally burst into the weekly menu and recipes with pumpkin are the constant on the internet. How far can we take seasonal fever? Risottos, meatballs, salads, desserts… and also sandwiches. This elaboration a priori timeless it allows a multitude of possibilities to savor summer, autumn, winter and spring between two breads.

After the last rains, those with mycological interests will have found the expected fungi and mushrooms. Boletus, chanterelles, trumpet of death, oyster mushrooms… some of these species are also found in the windows of fruit and vegetable stores, waiting in the most privileged place in the store for a greedy buyer. Whatever the method of obtaining it, the bite is always special, because it tastes, in addition to being deep, umami and aromatic, ephemeral.

There are few better ways to prepare mushrooms than sautéing them in a fat and serving them, if that, along with an egg yolk that gives them creaminess. They don’t need anything else, but they can greatly enhance and improve other elements. A sandwich with comté cheese, caramelized onion and chestnut puree sounds great, but if you also add to the equation some chanterelles sautéed with garlic, some well-browned shiitake or some caramelized mushrooms, it’s even better.

In the absence of wild mushrooms, get a container of various mushrooms and make sure they are well toasted and caramelized. The way to make them is to heat three tablespoons of oil in a frying pan over medium-high heat, add a very small clove of chopped garlic and when it starts to take color, add the mushrooms cut into pieces. It is not necessary to sauté them for more than two minutes, just enough for them to take on a little color and can be easily pierced with a fork.

Time : Four. Five minutes Difficulty : Null Ingredients For 2 persons 4 slices of sliced ​​bread (best artisan)

100 g Comté cheese + a little more to grate

1 onion

200 g chestnuts

100ml milk

200 g of mushrooms of your choice

1 clove garlic

Salt

Extra virgin olive oil

Butter

Black pepper Instructions 1. Make a deep cut in the chestnuts and place them in a saucepan covered with water. Cook for 35-45 minutes or until soft (seven or eight minutes in a slow cooker). See also A recipe for young people.. A business trip that transforms "Mohamed Al-Abbar" from an employee into an economy icon 2. Remove the peel and place in a turmix glass. Blend with the milk, a little salt, black pepper and a tablespoon of butter. Add more milk if you want more liquid. Correct salt. 3. Meanwhile, sauté a julienned onion with a little oil and salt until soft and brown. 4. Cut the mushrooms into pieces and chop the garlic clove. In a frying pan, heat three tablespoons of oil and add the garlic. Add the mushrooms when they start to take color. Sauté over high heat for a couple of minutes and add a little salt before removing them from the heat. 5. Remove the edges of the bread. In a frying pan, melt two tablespoons of butter and place the slices. Arrange the comté in sheets on the bread and cook over medium-low heat so that the cheese melts while the bread toasts. 6. When the cheese is melted, place a tablespoon of onion on two of the slices, arrange the mushrooms on top and close the sandwich. See also Nurses: "First aid to the limit, again. Two wasted years" 7. Cut the sandwich in half and place vertically on a tray. Grate more comté cheese and black pepper on top and place a spoonful of chestnut cream on the side.

If you have questions or complaints about our recipes, write to us at [email protected]. You can also follow El Comidista on TikTok, instagram, x, Facebook either Youtube.