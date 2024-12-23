A galette It is a rustic cake that can be salty or sweet. They are very easy to make and the end result is always delicious. It is not necessary to have extensive experience in the kitchen to dare to do it.

The salty tart It is filled with mushrooms shiitake combined with mushrooms portobellosaromatic and a touch of fresh thyme. It also has a mix of cheeses Parmesan and mozzarella.

Keep in mind that you can use any mushroom mix you like, as well as any cheese mix you prefer.

You can make your own pie dough or even buy a good quality one so as not to complicate the holidays any further, days in which there are a thousand things to do but which we must also dedicate to enjoying and resting.









Butter puff pastry base

1

1 Portobellos

250g

250g Shiitakes

150g

150g garlic cloves

2

2 sweet onion

1/2

1/2 Grated mozzarella

1 cup

1 cup grated parmesan

½ cup

½ cup thyme sprigs

to taste

to taste EVOO, salt and pepper

to taste

to taste Egg

1

Some essential tricks, since these masses usually fly at Christmas, are:

– Using a butter base, the flavor and result are completely different.

– If they only have square bases and you want it round, cut it with the help of a large plate as a guide or make a ball with the dough and roll it out again, giving it the shape you need.

– If you are going to make your own galette dough, handle it as little as possible and always refrigerate, don’t worry about the irregular edges, remember that it is a rustic cake, it just has to be delicious, no matter the appearance.

Preheat the oven to 180º. Keep the dough cold until ready to assemble the tartlet. Clean the mushrooms with the help of a cloth or kitchen paper. Laminate and reserve. Heat 2 tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil in a frying pan and sauté the finely julienned onion and finely chopped garlic over medium heat. Increase the heat and add the sliced ​​mushrooms, sautéing for 1-2 minutes, avoiding salting. Remove the dough from the cold and stretch. Prick with the help of a fork all over the base so that it does not grow too much. Place the mushroom filling in the center with a pinch of salt and black pepper, add the cheese mixture, reserving 2 tablespoons of Parmesan to decorate. With the margin that we have left around (2 or 3 cm.) we fold towards the center, partially covering the filling Brush the edge with beaten egg and bake until golden. Finally, present with the reserved parmesan, some chopped toasted hazelnuts and fresh lemon thyme.

You can enjoy other culinary ideas by consulting this list of healthy, original and delicious recipes created by Catalina Prieto and remember that you can also follow her work on Instagram, on the account @24carrots.