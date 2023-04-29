













Mushoku Tensei will introduce six new characters in the second season

Isekai are gaining more and more popularity, probably due to the rise in the otaku and gaming community, as the implications of the genre are a warm nod to all of us. It seems that anime installments with new surreal realities have come to stay and Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation It is one of the most anticipated.

It should be noted that Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation it has a lot of material to adapt to the small screen, so we shouldn’t worry about the future of the series. However, by now The new character designs coming in summer 2023 have been revealed.

Source: Studio Bind

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation will introduce Sara, Suzanne, Timothy, Mimir, Patris and Soldat Heckler, they will accompany Rudy in the dangers that are presented for the second season. Below we leave you their released images:

Source: Studio Bind

Source: Studio Bind

We recommend: Make room on your shelf: Mushoku Tensei will release an official Roxy figure

What is Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation about?

It follows the reincarnation of Rudy, a 34-year-old boy who dies but is reincarnated in a video game. After that, his possibilities expand, now he will be able to do everything he wanted in his past life.

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation is a light novel written by Rifujin na Magonote and illustrated by Shiro Taka. It has been published since 2015, but its manga adaptation lasted until 2014 and is published by Media Factory. It currently has 18 manga volumes.

Its anime adaptation was planned for 2019, but it ran until 2021. It was produced by Studio Bind and released in two parts. It got 23 chapters plus an ova. The footage is available on Crunchyroll.

You can a round for discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.