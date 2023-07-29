













mushoku tensei announced its video game installment titled Quest of Memories. Although there are no promotional images yet, a trailer has already been released that introduces us to the main characters and some locations.

The adventures that are presented will have to do with Roxy, Elinalise and Talhand. Inhospitable places were shown as settings, ranging from cities to forests and mysterious caves.

However, Mushoku Tensei: Quest of Memories it did not announce a release window. The advance only reads the classic “soon” (coming soon).

The anime produced by Studio Bind is based on the light novels by Mushoku Tensei. These were published by KADOKAWA. The story belongs to Rifujin na Magonote and the illustrations to Shirotaka.

Source: Studio Bind

The novels were published under the MF Books label and have a delivery consisting of 26 volumes that ended in 2022.

For his part, the new season of mushoku tensei is being streamed on Crunchyroll. The story has a manga adaptation and soon a video game in RPG format, as we have mentioned.

The story follows Rudy, a hikkikomori who dies and is reincarnated in a completely different world. This time he will have magic and will be able to live different adventures.

What platforms will Mushoku Tensei: Quest of Memories be released for?

Mushoku Tensei: Quest of Memories It will arrive for PS4, PS5, Steam and Nintendo Switch.

However, there is no release date yet.

