The popularity of the anime Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation it has fueled not only the original novel on which it is based but various products. Especially those related to her characters, as is the case of Roxy Migurdia.

Regarding this blue-haired magician, an acrylic stand is on the way where she is wearing a servant outfit – like the one used in the Greyrat family – while she is taking off one of her stockings.

This happens when sitting on a wooden chair. As you can see in the images that accompany the note, this product has a touch of sensuality, since Roxy’s underwear can be seen while she accommodates her other garment.

It is evident that he seeks to appeal to fanservice to attract attention. The character design is directly based on the anime, not the novel. From what was disclosed, he is 18.1 cm tall.

Fountain: Cospa.

This acrylic stand Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Based on Roxy Migurdia, it is an alternative to the figures of this magician or other characters in the series.

In general, these types of items are much cheaper than statuettes, which are made of plastic materials, such as ABS or PVC.

There are even some that are more expensive, especially those made of resin and boast many details.

How much is this ‘figure’ of Roxy Migurdia from Mushoku Tensei worth?

As for the price of this support – or figure, it depends on how you see it – it is only 2,530 yen, around $341 Mexican pesos. That is much cheaper than the traditional figures of Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation.

It is necessary to point out that the price mentioned above does not include shipping costs or payment of customs taxes. But with such a low cost, at least in Mexico, it should not generate them.

At the moment this item is not available for sale but it is already available for reservation in various online stores. His departure is planned for May 2023.

These types of acrylic products are not very expensive to produce and that explains why they have increased in popularity in recent years. They may well be considered as substitutes for the figures but they do not stand out as much as these.

