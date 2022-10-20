Adult-themed figures of anime characters are nothing new. However, one of the Mushoku-Tensei which is causing something of a stir. Since it is one of the magician Roxy Migurdia, who presents her with her skirt down.

Source: QuesQ

Source: QuesQ

This figure is a creation of the QuesQ company, which is dedicated to making this type of collectible from different animes. This time they decided to create one about one of the most important characters in Mushoku Tensei, albeit in a compromising situation.

The figure shows us Roxy Migurdia with a worried face, as if someone had seen her. After all, she is shown with her skirt almost on the ground, which exposes her underwear. Which is more visible from the back of the figure.

to the collectible Mushoku-Tensei Her hat can be removed to reveal the sorceress’s long blue hair. It will have a size of 21 centimeters and will be launched in November 2023. At that time it will be sold at a cost of 21,800 yen, which would be about 2,900 Mexican pesos. Would they buy it?

What is Mushoku Tensei?

Mushoku-Tensei is an anime and manga that has become quite popular. This follows the story of a man who, after dying, is reborn in a fantasy world. Here he is known as Rudeus Greyrat, so he decides to start his life over.

Source: Studio Bind.

He quickly becomes the student of demon mage Roxy Migurdia. After a catastrophe, Rudeus is forced to embark on a great adventure full of dangers. Along the way he meets several friends and confronts the god himself. Did you already know her?

