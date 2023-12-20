













To reaffirm this, they published a new poster where you can see Rudeus Greyrat, protagonist of the story, and Sylphiette alias Sylphie. Both walk hand in hand in this illustration and that is in line with what can be expected from the next wave of anime episodes.

The first half of Season 2 Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation ended with the revelation that Fitts, Princess Ariel's bodyguard, was Rudeus' childhood friend.

That's something that everyone who saw this part of the story already knew but this boy from our world had never noticed. So later came the reconciliation between the two and something more. The result can be seen in the new illustration of the series.

Fountain: Studio Bind.

According to plan, the second half of Season 2 of Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation It will be part of the spring premieres of next year.

According to what has been revealed, the entire production team, as well as the cast of the first installment, will return with the new episodes.

However, new additions cannot be completely ruled out. There is still a long way to go before this anime returns and there is time to reveal this information.

Again, Studio Bind is in charge of the second half of Season 2 of Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation.

Crunchyroll has yet to confirm its broadcast for our region and the others, but it is certain to be the case. This is one of the most popular series on this video on demand service.

Fountain: Studio Bind.

So all that remains is to wait for the official announcement from this company and wait for a preview of the new episodes.

Apart from Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation We have more anime information at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

