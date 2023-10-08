













This will begin on October 13 and will include articles of three of the girls in the series. In this case we are referring to Roxy Migurdia, Sylphiette and Eris Boreas Greyrat. They will just appear a little ‘different’.

What happens is that Roxy, Sylphiette and Eris will wear outfits inspired by those worn by brides but that look more like lingerie.

This will definitely catch the attention of fans of Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation not only in Japan but in the rest of the world.

Those who participate in this initiative can win prizes including wallpaper, cushions, stands and acrylic keychains. But there will still be other articles.

Fountain: Kujico.

We are talking about small illustrations and even metal buttons. Will this collection of products be available Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation in the West?

It is not very likely, and as for whether someone can participate outside of Japan, it is not that easy either.

These types of promotions are usually exclusive to the country of the Rising Sun. But we do not doubt that some pieces end up on auction sites with a higher price.

Precisely Roxy, Sylphiette and Eris are the three girls who in the light novel and anime of Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation They are the main romantic interests of the protagonist, Rudeus Greyrat.

It is possible that some of them will enter the scene in the second half of the second season, which is planned to premiere in April 2024.

It remains to be seen when exactly the anime will return but we will be very attentive.

