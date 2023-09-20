













Mushoku Tensei: Second season finally gives us the reunion we wanted so much









Without a doubt, this meeting is positioned as a moment of tension in the plot, since Rudeus has been dealing with the consequences of Eris’s departure. during the first half of the season and has since struggled with erectile dysfunction as a result of his trauma.

That is why since then, He went to the Ranoa Magic Academy in an attempt to cure him and came face to face with someone from his past.

However, Rudeus had become close to “Mister Fitz” over the course of his time at the academy thus far, It was established earlier in the season that this was actually Sylphiette, who had been accidentally teleported and has therefore been hiding her identity ever since.

We recommend you: Mushoku Tensei: Opening day, schedules and everything you need to know

Sylphiette has also wanted to get closer to Rudeus as they spend more time together, and during Episode 11 of the second season is when we finally see her making her move and completely revealing his secret.

Where can I watch Mushoku Tensei?

All episodes of the series are available on Crunchyroll.

The second season of Mushoku Tensei It will be a delivery in deux cors format. The new part is announced for April 2024.

Currently, the anime has 32 episodes on the streaming platform.

You can a round for Discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.

(Visited 83 times, 83 visits today)