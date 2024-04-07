The anticipation for the second part of 'Mushoku Tensei' season 2 has reached its peak among anime fans. This title, which captivated audiences with its fun story, promises to continue its legacy with episodes that further explore the evolution of its protagonist and the fascinating worlds that surround him. Therefore, it is essential to be aware of the most important details: where, when and how to dive back into this epic adventure.

The second part of season 2 of 'Mushoku Tensei' stands as one of the most anticipated events in the world of anime this year. With the promise of further expanding the series' universe and delving into the complexities of its characters, fans are on the edge of their seats, eager for the return of this phenomenon.

When does 'Mushoku Tensei' season 2 part 2 premiere?

Part 2 of 'Mushoku Tensei'second season, premieres on Sunday, April 7, 2024, the date on which the first chapter of the anime will be released. New episodes will be released weekly, keeping the audience engaged with the continued development of the plot and the adventures of Rudeus and company.

In this way, the adaptation of the manga created by Rifujin na Magonote and that is under the elaboration of Studio Bindwill be released seven months after the end of the first part of the current season and ensures to maintain the high visual and narrative standard that has characterized the series since its inception.

What time does part 2 of 'Mushoku Tensei', season 2, come out?

The second part of 'Mushoku Tensei', season 2, will be broadcast on the previously indicated date starting at 8:30 am (Pacific time) in the United States. However, given that this series is very popular in both Latin America and Spain, below, we will show you its respective launch time in these territories:

Mexico, Guatemala and Costa Rica: 9.30am

9.30am Colombia, Ecuador and Peru: 10.30am

10.30am Chile, Venezuela and the Dominican Republic: 11.30am

11.30am Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay: 12.30 pm

12.30 pm Spain: 5.30 pm

How many episodes will season 2 of 'Mushoku Tensei' part 2 have?

Part 2 of 'Mushoku Tensei'season 2, It will have a total of 12 episodes, which will be released weekly from April 2024 to June of the same year. In this way, the second installment of the anime, which premiered for the first time in January 2021, will have a total of 25 chapters.

'Mushoku Tensei' season 2, part two, is directed by Ryōsuke Shibuya. Photo: Studio Bind

Where to watch 'Mushoku Tensei' season 2 part 2?

season 2 of 'Mushoku Tensei'second part, can be seen through the platform Crunchyrolla popular streaming service that has the exclusive rights to broadcast anime outside of Asian territory.

To watch the first episode of this new installment of the anime, which is, in reality, chapter 13 of season 2 and which is titled 'My dream home'you just have to register on the aforementioned page and subscribe to one of the plans available to you.

How to watch 'Mushoku Tensei', season 2, part 2, ONLINE and FREE?

To enjoy the new 'Mushoku Tensei' for free and completely online, you have two alternatives. The first, which is recommended because it is the legal option, is through the trial period that it offers you. Crunchyroll, which extends for 14 days. In this time you will not only be able to watch the anime in question, but also its entire catalog.

The second way to watch the series is through pages like Anime FLV, Anime Fenix, Anime ID, etc., where you will have to wait some time after its official premiere. It is important to note that these pages distribute content illegally, so you must enter them at your own risk..

