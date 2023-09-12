‘Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation’ is an anime that has been attracting the attention of lovers of the genre all over the planet. The series, which is based on a Japanese web novel written by Rifujin na Magonote and published in 2012, is about to finish the first part of its second season and is at the top of trends in the world of animation. ‘Mushoku Tensei’ presents a story full of action, adventure, drama and romance, but without losing the fun touch, which places it at the top of the public’s preferences.

For this reason, in the following note we will tell you all the details you need to know so that you don’t miss anything about the launch of its new episode.

When does ‘Mushoku Tensei’, season 2 episode 11, premiere?

‘Mushoku Tensei: Isekai Ittara Honki Dasu’as is its original name in Japanese, premieres episode 11 of its second season on Sunday, September 17, 2023. This new installment of the anime is projected to have 25 episodes, which will be divided into 2 parts: the first will consist of 12, while the other will have 13, and both will be separated by a long break of 6 months, so We will have to wait until March 2024 to see the outcome of the season.

What time does ‘Mushoku Tensei’, season 2 episode come out? eleven?

The anime, whose season 2 is directed by Hiroki Hirano, who replaced Manabu Okamoto, in charge of the first installment, It will premiere in Peru at 11:00 am of the previously indicated date. But if you are in another Latin American country or in Spain, below we leave you a list with the corresponding hours:

Mexico: 10.00 am

Colombia: 11.00 am

Ecuador: 11.00 am

Venezuela: 12.00 pm

Chile: 1.00 pm

Argentina: 1.00 pm

Spain: 6.00 pm

Where to watch ‘Mushoku Tensei’ season 2?

The new episode of the second installment of‘Mushoku Tensei’which will be called ‘For you’, will be released exclusively in Crunchyroll, a streaming platform specialized in the dissemination of this type of content. On the other hand, it should be noted that on the aforementioned page you can also find all the chapters of the first season of the series.

To enter this platform, you will only have to create an account in the plan of your choice if you do not have one. If you want to try the application before you have your user, you can access its free trial for 14 days.

Rifujin na Magonote was responsible for creating the light novel (2012) and the manga (2014) of ‘Mushoku Tensei’. Photo: Crunchyroll

However, if you want to watch ‘Mushoku Tensei’ for FREE and ONLINE, you will wait a while after the official premiere because, only in this way, you can watch the series at no cost on platforms such as Anime FLV, AnimeFenix, AnimeID, among others, although As these are websites dedicated to piracy and the unauthorized dissemination of this content, you will have to enter them at your own risk.

What is the anime ‘Mushoku Tensei’ about?

“When a bus runs over a 34-year-old young man ‘who hasn’t achieved much in his life,’ he dies and is reincarnated as a child, but now the protagonist, Rudeus, will take advantage of every opportunity to live the life he always wanted. With the help of his friends, newly acquired magical abilities, and the courage to do the things he always dreamed of, he embarks on an epic adventure with his past experience intact,” notes the official synopsis of ‘Mushoku Tensei’.

