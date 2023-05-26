













Mushoku Tensei Reveals Season 2 Premiere Date With Beautiful Trailer

The second season of mushoku tensei will premiere in Japan on July 2, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. Japan Time and the new trailer with which its release date was announced left us with an excellent taste in our mouths.

In it we can see our little protagonist in snowy settings with touches of warmth, For example, a small fire in the middle of a great blizzard and twinkling stars in a huge star mantle, this prepares us for the new but dangerous adventures, full of emotion that we will see in the second season of Mushoku Tensei.

mushoku tensei is the manga work written by Rifujin na Magonote and illustrated by Yuka Fujikawa., although the illustration of the light novels comes from the hand of Siro Taka. It currently has 18 volumes.

The story follows Rudeus Greyrat being reborn in a medieval world full of dark dangers. The young nini and hikikomori remembers his past life and the frustrations he carried before he died. However, he passed away a hero after saving some high school boys.

How many chapters will the second season of Mushoku Tensei have?

The number of chapters has not yet been announced, in view of the manga content, it is likely that it will be a season as long as the first. Notably the distribution license will once again be in the hands of Crunchyroll so we could have a simulcast format.

Remember that the first installment is available on Crunchyroll and had 24 chapters.

