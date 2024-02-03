













So it will be part of the wave of releases that correspond to the spring of this year in Japan. In addition to this date, both a new poster and a trailer are available that allow you to see what to expect.

The video begins with a retelling of how Rudeus and Sylphiette met in the anime. Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation. That applies since they were children and how they both suffered the same catastrophic event that ended up separating them.

Although they went their separate ways, destiny brought them together again. The first half of the second season is reflected in the trailer. But as we continue, a few new features can be seen.

Fountain: Studio Bind.

In addition to Rudeus and Sylphiette's family life in the rest of the second season of Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation The former's sisters, Norn and Aisha, enter the scene.

At the moment only the premiere of the new episodes is confirmed on the Japanese channels Tokyo MX, KBS Kyoto, BS11 and Sun TV.

But we must not forget that Crunchyroll has the respective rights for our region. All you need is an advertisement from this company.

As for the production team of the rest of what's missing from the second season of Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation still needs to be corroborated.

The same applies to distribution but generally there should be no changes. This type of information is what will end up being shared before the release date.

Fountain: Studio Bind.

They will also change both the opening or ending theme and the ending or closing theme. So it is advisable to be aware of the information.

Apart from Mushoku Tensei We have more anime information at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

