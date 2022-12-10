Rudeus Greyrat is one of the main characters in Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation, and as expected, he will be back in the second season. Well, regarding this we had a new advance.

This was in the form of an illustration dedicated to Rudeus, where we can see him a bit more grown up. Not too much but he does appear to be older than in the first wave of episodes of the anime.

Along with the release of this new art came confirmation that voice actress Yumi Uchiyama will continue to play Rudeus Greyrat. It is possible that at some point an actor will replace her.

All because this character will mature more throughout the series. But it is not something 100% mandatory. Characters like Goku from dragonball and Monkey D. Luffy from one pieceeven as teenagers or adults, they have actresses for their voices.

Font: Studio Bind.

Something that is confirmed about the second season of Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation is that again Studio Bind is in charge of the animation.

This detail as well as those previously revealed were part of an anniversary event for TOHO animation, the anime-focused branch of TOHO that distributes the series in Japan. As part of this, five episodes chosen by fans were broadcast again.

What voice actors and actresses are involved in Mushoku Tensei?

Upon confirming that Yumi Uchiyama returns to play Rudeus in the second season of mushoku tensei it is likely that the rest of the cast will return.

This is the case of Ai Kakuma, who plays Eris Boreas, like Ai Kayano in the role of Sylphiette. The same can be said for Konomi Kohara, who is run by Roxy Migurdia. It is possible that actor Daisuke Namikawa will be present again as Ruijerd Superdia.

It all depends on how much the new episodes of the anime cover. So you may well hear Megumi Toyoguchi, who is responsible for Ghislaine Dedoldia and the same applies to Konomi Kohara who has the role of Roxy Migurdia.

Even Kenjiro Tsuda would return to play Orsted. All you have to do is keep an eye on the information on the second installment. It seems that it will not come out in winter or spring.

In addition to Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation we have more anime information at EarthGamer.