mushoku tensei It was already announced by Crunchyroll so we will have it available on their streaming platform. In addition, the release date was revealed, it will arrive on July 2, 2023 to Japan, we could also expect it on July 2 with a new episode every Sunday.

Crunchyroll reported that it will have simulcast of mushoku tensei.

The last trailer for mushoku tensei revealed that the premiere time in Japan will be at 24 hours, which implies the following schedules for Latin America:

Mexico: 9 a.m.

Honduras: 9 a.m.

Nicaragua: 9 a.m.

Costa Rica: 9 a.m.

Guatemala: 9 a.m.

El Salvador: 9 a.m.

Peru: 10:00 a.m.

Colombia: 10:00 a.m.

Ecuador: 10:00 a.m.

Panama: 10:00 a.m.

Venezuela: 11:00 a.m.

Paraguay: 11:00 a.m.

Argentina: 12:00 p.m.

Uruguay: 12:00 p.m.

Brazil: 12:00 p.m.

Chile: 12:00 p.m.

Remember that the first season of mushoku tensei It was divided into two parts, in total it obtained 24 episodes. For Latin America we can find it complete available on the Crunchyroll platform.

It is worth mentioning that the schedules are not as exact as we would expectbecause they are not uploaded immediately, they usually take two to three hours to be on the platform. However, it is definite that the premiere of mushoku tensei It will arrive in the July 2023 season.

What is Mushoku Tensei about?

It is an isekai anime that follows the adventures of Rudy, a 34-year-old boy who reincarnates in a video game and now prepares to face various dangers of RPG installments.

It has origins in light novels, its manga adaptation came in 2014. It is currently still in publication.

