The second season of Mushoku Tensei It returned in the spring of 2024, was screened with an installment in a deux cours format, and the second part arrived this season. Episode 23 begins to close the season of the popular isekai, and it seems that it will leave us with a gloomy panorama full of pain.

Originally, Mushoku Tensei is a light novel saga by Rifujin na Magonote.. After the success of the title, light novels, manga and the current anime produced by Studio Bind were adapted.

The arch of Just Married ended along with all the light, and now we will enter the arc of the Labyrinth, one of the most dynamic and distressing moments that fans have been waiting for for quite some time. The opening of the series is titled On the Frontline and is performed by Hitori, while the ending is titled Mamoritai Mono by Yuji Ohara.

Mushoku Tensei announced 24 chapters, so we are in the final stretch of the spring delivery.

When does episode 23 of season 2 of Mushoku Tensei come out?

Episode 23 of season 2 of Mushoku Tensei It will premiere next Sunday, June 23, 2024.

Chapter 22 was titled “Parents” and it has been one of the best and toughest in the series, and by far, we saw a lot of action and blood, it introduced a guardian in the form of a hydra that was exaggeratedly powerful in an insatiable labyrinth.

Paul and Rudy had their differences and faced absolute danger. The battle had several stays and the team had moments on the edge, however, they managed to put an end to the monster. The terrible thing was that, in the last moments, everyone’s lives were at risk, Rudy lost an arm but also a father.

Paul sacrificed himself to save his son and lost his life. Rudy didn’t notice it until the last moment when he saw his father’s smile framed with the blood of his own body torn in two. Without a doubt, one of the most traumatic and sensitive moments of the series.

Everyone remained silent and watched as Rudy’s mother emerged from the glass in which she was encapsulated. She was taken back and towards the end of the episode we saw that, at the very least, she woke up from it, The problem is that he seems to have amnesia and might not even be able to speak soon.

It seems that things are not looking good for Rudeus who finds himself in a really desperate and sad situation. How will he tell his sisters that his father has died? How will she cope with the fact that his mother is in this situation?

Furthermore, it seems that in this situation, Rudy could do something irreversible. Roxy offers him some pretty incredible comfort and we don’t know what’s going on in Rudy’s head and heart.

What time does episode 23 of season 2 of Mushoku Tensei come out?

In the most intense moments of Mushoku Tensei, You must avoid spoiling yourself, therefore, I present the release times of the new chapters so that you do not miss anything.

These depend on your area, here are the different hours for places in Latin America:

Where can I watch Mushoku Tensei season 2 episode 23?

In Latin America, Mushoku Tensei It is distributed in simulcast format by Crunchyroll , remember that you also have the previous episodes of last season available; and of this same, which was delivered deux cours.

Source: Studio Bind

In Japan, the series is officially distributed through Tokio MX, KBS, BS11 and SUN.

What is Mushoku Tensei about?

Mushoku Tensei is an isekai produced by Studio Bind, it tells the story of Rudeus who starts a new life, which is set in a world that looks like an RPG, However, the boy comes from a world like ours, although he is reincarnated in a place that he knows better than his own previous world – since he was a hikikomori specialized in video games – thanks to this, the protagonist has multiple abilities that make him to be one of the strongest figures in his new world, in which he will have a very different role from his previous life.

Rudeus remembers everything from his past life, because of this, he is able to use his previous experiences to improve his relationships. The boy had a difficult life in the past but he doesn’t have it very easy here either since his mother will disappear and he has friction with his half-sisters.

In a magical world, the family and romantic drama takes on a new nuance since there are some dangers that could put the characters’ existence to the limit. We are close to finishing the season and it seems that we will be left with a very bittersweet feeling.

