Bushiroad Games announced that the dungeon RPG Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation – Quest of Memoriesbased on the animated series of the same name, will launch in Japan next June 20th on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam.

The game developed by Lancarse will be able to count on a limited edition that will include a figure “Roxy Maid Outfit Version” of the line PalVerse and an original booklet.

Source: Bushiroad Games Street Gematsu

Continue reading on Akiba Gamers

#Mushoku #Tensei #Jobless #Reincarnation #Quest #Memories #Japanese #release #date